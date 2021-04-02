Weather: Easter Sunday to reach the 60s, but will it be dry?

Easter Sunday 2021 will be the fifth year in a row with above average weather, and without a drop of rain, your Sunday best will look great in the sunshine.

We'll be just on the edge of high pressure for Sunday, located in the Deep South. However, a weak cold front will hop through New England during the morning and midday.

While I did left a small window of opportunity for rain during this time, I do believe that, given how dry the air will be Friday and Saturday, that rain will stay away. Computer models as of Friday morning support this too, after showing rain in the previous runs.

Given the dry forecast, Apr. 4 will continue the trend of dry days, if barely. At Atlantic City International Airport, 48% of the days have had measurable precipitation, with records going back to 1944.

Morning lows will be around 40 degrees on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore. The average low for the date is 38 degrees.

For the afternoon, high pressure will extend back in the area, giving us a sunny sky. With a west to southwest wind around the clockwise spinning system, expect highs in the mid-60s for the mainland, and near 60 degree readings at the shore.