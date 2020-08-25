We’ll cleanse our atmospheric pallet Wednesday with much lower dew points and a invigorating northwest wind, all the while keeping seasonable, summery temperatures. The sultry weather will build back in for Thursday and Friday, though.
Wednesday morning low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s. That’s spot-on seasonable. The bigger difference will be the drop in dew points. We were in the low 70s when the cold front swept through Tuesday evening. Wednesday morning they will keep dropping into the dry 50s.
Plentiful sunshine will take us through the day, as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes states. That still-strong late-August sun will drive the thermometer back into the low to mid-80s for high temperatures. A gentle northwest wind will blow throughout the day.
Wednesday evening will fall quickly into the 70s. We’ll then fall into the 65- to 70-degree range for lows. You could leave the air conditioner off overnight. However, you will notice that Thursday morning will be muggier than our September-like Wednesday evening.
A warm front will lift through Thursday, bringing a surge upwards with temperatures. I believe we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Avoid outdoor strenuous activity between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. It will feel like 100 degrees on the mainland, with high temperatures in the low 90s. At the shore, we’ll be in the upper 80s with a little sea breeze relief.
A piece of moisture will work its way in Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers or storms will be around. If you see a storm, damaging winds will be in the realm of possibility, but again, most will be dry.
Overnight, a line of showers will try to work in from the north. They’ll weaken as they do so. Therefore, expect hit or miss showers after midnight through dawn. Lows will be at or just above 70, and will be sticky at that.
Friday will be a mostly to completely dry day with partly sunny skies. Highs will top out 85 to 90, staying muggy. An impulse of energy will work in from the Midwest. Likely, this will arrive overnight and that keeps our forecast pretty dry, as the impluse doesn’t match up with the afternoon peak heating. So, I’ll say isolated storms, more “miss” than “hit” from 3 p.m. to about midnight.
However, it’s not a bad way to kick off the last weekend in August.
But worse news comes Saturday. We’ll get a piece of Laura, whether it’s a tropical depression or remnants of the storm. It’s too early for timing, but periods of rain, some wind and potential minor stage coastal flooding will be in the cards.
