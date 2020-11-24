Weather: Dry until Thanksgiving, which is looking wetter in South Jersey

With Monday’s rain, even thunderstorms, firmly in the rearview mirror, dry times and sunshine will take us through Tuesday. It’ll stay dry but will cloud up Wednesday, while Thanksgiving Day is trending wetter but won’t be a washout.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will range from 32 degrees in Cape May Court House and the mainland to around 40 in Avalon and the shore. Winds will not be like they were Monday, but northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will bring wind chills to just below freezing, even at the shore.

High pressure will move across Eastern Canada, keeping us within reach of the dry weather. Winds will go from the northwest to the north throughout the day.

The northerly winds will blow in cooler air, and high temperatures will sit in the upper 40s, which is only about five degrees below average for late November.

This is quite fitting, actually, as Tuesday begins the coldest third of the year, lasting until March 20. Winter is coming.

Tuesday night temps will fall through the 40s. Winds will change to the southeast, which will blow in milder air, raising the floor for how low temperatures will go. On the mainland, expect lows just above 32 for most spots, though well into the Pine Barrens, it’ll fall to the 20s. At the shore, lows will hover around 40.