Weather: Dry until Thanksgiving, which is looking wetter in South Jersey

With Monday’s rain, even thunderstorms, firmly in the rearview mirror, dry times and sunshine will take us through Tuesday. It’ll stay dry but will cloud up Wednesday, while Thanksgiving Day is trending wetter but won’t be a washout.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will range from 32 degrees in Cape May Court House and the mainland to around 40 in Avalon and the shore. Winds will not be like they were Monday, but northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will bring wind chills to just below freezing, even at the shore.
High pressure will move across Eastern Canada, keeping us within reach of the dry weather. Winds will go from the northwest to the north throughout the day.
The northerly winds will blow in cooler air, and high temperatures will sit in the upper 40s, which is only about five degrees below average for late November.
This is quite fitting, actually, as Tuesday begins the coldest third of the year, lasting until March 20. Winter is coming.
Tuesday night temps will fall through the 40s. Winds will change to the southeast, which will blow in milder air, raising the floor for how low temperatures will go. On the mainland, expect lows just above 32 for most spots, though well into the Pine Barrens, it’ll fall to the 20s. At the shore, lows will hover around 40.
Fog likely will develop, especially along the shore. Anytime you have a mild air mass (southeast winds) going over a cold surface (accomplished with Tuesday’s highs), you’ll get fog. the fog should burn off by late morning, but we’ll deal with clouds for most of the day anyway.
Even if it’s not the nicest looking day, it will be a dry one, and warm, too. Highs will hurdle just over 60 degrees everywhere, making it a great day for last-minute running around pre-Thanksgiving.
Clouds will thicken Wednesday night. A cold front will move across the country, closing in on us. Expect a mild evening, only falling through the 50s.
There are a few tweaks to the rain forecast, mainly to shift forward the timing. Figure rain to start 3 to 5 a.m., from west to east. A steady rain will fall through about 10 a.m. Then, expect scattered showers until 1 p.m.
Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder, fueled by a breezy, southerly wind. Rainfall totals will be between 0.30 to 0.60 inches, similar to what fell in most spots Monday.
Of course, this Thanksgiving is different than past ones. There are not many outdoor runs, football games or the like going on.
However, it will be a mild day, with highs reaching the low 60s around midday. Temperatures then fall during the afternoon.
After the rain ends, the winds will die down. You’ll get a little clearing, but don’t expect a blue sky by sunset. It’ll stay mostly cloudy with the front still lingering offshore.
Black Friday will be a dry one. Expect plentiful sunshine with temperatures in the light jacket worthy upper 50s.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Partly sunny
Early fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and milder. Rain begins
Rain starts 4 to 6 a.m., ending 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Windy and mild.
More sun than clouds
Early sun to afternoon clouds
Mostly sunny
Rain likely
