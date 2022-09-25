Weather: Dry Sunday but strong storms possible Sunday night with dry week ahead

It’ll be dry and even a little summery Sunday with highs near 80. However, a strong cold front will spark up strong storms in the evening, with damaging winds not ruled out. The week ahead looks dry. I’m still tracking Ian in the Caribbean.

Sunday morning will see a mostly cloudy sky. It won’t be as chilly as the past two, feeling more seasonable for late September. That means 50s for many of us, with a few 40s tucked away in the Pine Barrens.

A warm front that will be to our south as we begin the day will be responsible for the clouds. Once it lifts around late morning, though, the sky will clear some. Winds will turn to the southwest and become breezy, a sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30.

We’ll warm up as a result. Highs Sunday should be in the upper 70s just about everywhere. Waves will have come down on the ocean and bays, though there is still a risk for rip currents. Only swim in the ocean where the lifeguards say it is safe to do so.

As we go into the evening, a cold front will approach from the west. This will bring a window of showers and storms between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The main threat during this time will be damaging winds. However, small hail can fall in any storm, too. It’ll be a good idea to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects when you have time Sunday. Have a way to receive weather warnings at night, too.

While we’ll take the rain, it won’t be enough to end the drought we have in much of the region. A few places will see upwards of an inch in the core of the storm, but most will see well under that.

The rest of the night will see a westerly wind and drying air. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s as we kick off the last week of September on Monday.

The cold front will be gone, but we’ll be underneath the parent low-pressure system from Monday until Wednesday. The result will be a constant breeze offshore (though nothing strong) and at least one fairly cloudy day. It’s a classic “cool” season setup, and that constant cool air isn’t that far away.

I believe we’ll see more clouds than sun Monday as a piece of spin, or vorticity, about 20,000 feet high passes. It’ll be a mild day, with highs well into the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be roughly the same. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. A westerly wind will keep conditions in the shore and inland towns not far apart. Dew points will be in the invigoratingly dry 40s. High temperatures will be in the 70- to 75-degree range from Brigantine to Buena.

The next period of possible significant weather will be next weekend. Ian, forecasted to be a major hurricane early next week, could bring anything from dangerous surf to heavy rains and gusty winds. It’s just too early to tell. Check back in Tuesday, and I will provide you with the most likely scenario.

Finally, Atlantic City International Airport dipped down to a chilly 40 degrees Saturday morning. That was our coolest low since May 1 and our earliest first 40-degree low since 2013.

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina had dropped to 49 degrees at the time this was written. That wasn’t as impressive at the inland airport, but it was still the coolest morning since May 9.