High pressure will be the name of the weather game Thursday and Friday, bringing a pair of rain free days to the region. As we go into the weekend, though, another front will settle in, bringing showers and storms, but likely no washouts.
Thursday morning will start out with clean, dry air and temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. Perhaps you took advantage of the natural air conditioning with the windows open. If you didn’t you can take advantage of it during the high, as Canadian high pressure will bring a comfortable day.
We’ll reach the mid-70s in Atlantic City and shore for high temperatures. The mainland will be around 80 degrees. It will be fantastic day for any outdoor or plans or work, some of which you may have had to reschedule from the rain Wednesday morning.
Dew points will range from just a touch humid, in the low 60s, along the coast and in Cape May County, to straight up dry for much of the mainland. It’s another September-like day in South Jersey, something we will, of course, see more of in the weeks to come.
Temperatures will slide through the 70s Thursday evening, making it a great one for a stroll. Overnight, low temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s inland, with upper 60s at the shore, similar to the night that we just had.
Friday will see slightly high temperatures and more moisture in the air. A piece of mid-level energy will work in from the southwest. High pressure should still keep us dry, but there will be more cloud cover in the sky. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the mainland, getting to around 80 at the shore on a southeast wind, turning southwest for the afternoon (a sea breeze at the shore).
Friday night will be comfortable and perhaps OK to leave the windows open at night. Dew points will creep into the mid- and upper 60s, a kind of dew point purgatory between humid and dry. Low temperatures will be 65 to 70 degrees come early Saturday morning.
The weekend’s weather pattern will be dictated by a front that will sit near South Jersey. This will be a focus for showers and storms both days. In columns past, I said that Saturday has the potential to be a washout, but that likely won’t happen.
Rather, expect a dry Saturday morning with scattered afternoon showers and storms on a southwest wind. Storms will be slow moving, and the potential for roadway flooding will be there. However, I don’t anticipate any severe weather to come from it.
Beach or pool days will be OK, as long as you have a place to quickly run inside if a storm comes. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on the mainland, with upper 70s at the shore. A few showers will be present Saturday night.
Outdoor dining may have issues with this, but for the most part, we look to be dry.
