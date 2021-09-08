Weather: Dry day, wet night Wednesday; Hurricane Larry to churn up the ocean

A warm front will be located over South Jersey as we start off our Wednesday. Southerly winds will strengthen as the day goes on. Temperatures will begin in the mid- to upper 60s inland, with low 70s near the warmer ocean waters.
Expect sustained southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph for the afternoon, gusting to 30. This will put dew points near 70 degrees, which is sticky. While a shower could flare up after 3 p.m. I’d move forward as if it were a dry day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.
Clouds will build during the evening, as a cold front moves in from our west. Likely, there will be severe storms in Maryland or West Virginia. However, by the time it moves here, between 10 p.m. and midnight, the severe weather should be gone, as the fuel from the sun will be gone.
Rather, expect run-of-the-mill thunderstorms through 2 to 4 a.m. Rainfall totals should be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, with localized amounts over an inch and roadway flooding. Overnight lows will be in the 65- to 70-degree range.
The front will be off the coast as daylight rises Thursday, but just barely, and that will matter for Thursday. An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, known as a trough, will interact with this system.
The trough will want to pull the rain back west, but it’s fighting the general eastward motion of our weather at this latitude.
All of this is to say that places east of the Garden State Parkway will have morning showers. To the west of there, I believe we will be dry, though cloudy. The storm will eventually move out during the afternoon, brightening our sky and drying out our air. It’ll be muggy in the morning but feeling like early fall in the afternoon, with a high around 80 degrees.
Thursday night will see a northwest breeze with a mainly clear sky. Expect 70s for the evening. You can let the natural air conditioning of a breeze roll on in overnight, with lows around 60 degrees for Buena Vista Township and the inland spots. Meanwhile, Barnegat Light and the shore will be in the mid-60s.
Friday will remind us of Tuesday. Expect nothing but sunshine and a crisp feel to the air. Any and all outdoor events will be great. Expect highs around 80 everywhere.
I’ll wrap up with Hurricane Larry, which will sit roughly 500 miles east of us Friday. It still will throw southeast swells with plenty of power to them. Wave periods continue to be 13 to 17 seconds for Thursday into the end of the week. A high risk of deadly rip currents will be present at the beaches, if you decide to make a trip to the sand.
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - Used
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - Used
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida - Used
Julian - Used
Kate - Used
Kate developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 28
Larry - In progress
Larry developed off the West Coast of Africa on Aug. 31.
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
