Weather: Dry day, wet night Wednesday; Hurricane Larry to churn up the ocean
AccuWx Heavy TStorm
Joe Martucci

A warm front will be located over South Jersey as we start off our Wednesday. Southerly winds will strengthen as the day goes on. Temperatures will begin in the mid- to upper 60s inland, with low 70s near the warmer ocean waters.

Expect sustained southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph for the afternoon, gusting to 30. This will put dew points near 70 degrees, which is sticky. While a shower could flare up after 3 p.m. I’d move forward as if it were a dry day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

Clouds will build during the evening, as a cold front moves in from our west. Likely, there will be severe storms in Maryland or West Virginia. However, by the time it moves here, between 10 p.m. and midnight, the severe weather should be gone, as the fuel from the sun will be gone.

Future radar

The forecast radar from the North American Model (NAM, American) for Wednesday into Thursday. 

Rather, expect run-of-the-mill thunderstorms through 2 to 4 a.m. Rainfall totals should be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, with localized amounts over an inch and roadway flooding. Overnight lows will be in the 65- to 70-degree range.

Precipitable WAter Wednesday

Precipitable water (PWAT) values, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, for Thursday at 2 a.m. PWATs over two inches indicate very high moisture content, which PWATs over 1.75 inches indicate high moisture content. 

The front will be off the coast as daylight rises Thursday, but just barely, and that will matter for Thursday. An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, known as a trough, will interact with this system.

The trough will want to pull the rain back west, but it’s fighting the general eastward motion of our weather at this latitude.

All of this is to say that places east of the Garden State Parkway will have morning showers. To the west of there, I believe we will be dry, though cloudy. The storm will eventually move out during the afternoon, brightening our sky and drying out our air. It’ll be muggy in the morning but feeling like early fall in the afternoon, with a high around 80 degrees.

Thursday night will see a northwest breeze with a mainly clear sky. Expect 70s for the evening. You can let the natural air conditioning of a breeze roll on in overnight, with lows around 60 degrees for Buena Vista Township and the inland spots. Meanwhile, Barnegat Light and the shore will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will remind us of Tuesday. Expect nothing but sunshine and a crisp feel to the air. Any and all outdoor events will be great. Expect highs around 80 everywhere.

AccuWx Dangerous Seas

I’ll wrap up with Hurricane Larry, which will sit roughly 500 miles east of us Friday. It still will throw southeast swells with plenty of power to them. Wave periods continue to be 13 to 17 seconds for Thursday into the end of the week. A high risk of deadly rip currents will be present at the beaches, if you decide to make a trip to the sand.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

