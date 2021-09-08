Weather: Dry day, wet night Wednesday; Hurricane Larry to churn up the ocean

A warm front will be located over South Jersey as we start off our Wednesday. Southerly winds will strengthen as the day goes on. Temperatures will begin in the mid- to upper 60s inland, with low 70s near the warmer ocean waters.

Expect sustained southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph for the afternoon, gusting to 30. This will put dew points near 70 degrees, which is sticky. While a shower could flare up after 3 p.m. I’d move forward as if it were a dry day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

Clouds will build during the evening, as a cold front moves in from our west. Likely, there will be severe storms in Maryland or West Virginia. However, by the time it moves here, between 10 p.m. and midnight, the severe weather should be gone, as the fuel from the sun will be gone.

Rather, expect run-of-the-mill thunderstorms through 2 to 4 a.m. Rainfall totals should be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, with localized amounts over an inch and roadway flooding. Overnight lows will be in the 65- to 70-degree range.

The front will be off the coast as daylight rises Thursday, but just barely, and that will matter for Thursday. An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, known as a trough, will interact with this system.