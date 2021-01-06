Weather: Dry and seasonable weather for now, but polar vortex may be coming

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

My thoughts on the late Friday into Saturday storm have remained the same. Low pressure will move off the South Carolina or North Carolina coast. Then, it’ll move to the northeast. However, with high pressure pushing in from the northwest and the fairly weak nature of the storm, it shouldn’t cut north and bring precipitation.

Rather, expect morning sun to fade to afternoon clouds Friday. Highs will again be in the 40s. Clouds will then be around into the day on Saturday. But expect a dry day. The northeast wind will bring in colder air, so expect highs to struggle to 40 degrees. Minor flood stage can’t be ruled out during the high tides. No buildings or homes will have water in them, though. This is the nuisance flooding we see many times during the year.

Wrapping up the weekend, Sunday will be loaded with sunshine, and chilly. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

After that, we look to the polar vortex, the low pressure system that sits about 60,000 feet in the sky, typically spinning at the poles. When it dives in the Northeast, we will get very cold air and even snow could be in the cards. In fact, the winter of 2013-2014 and 2009-2010 brough some of the most snowiest winters on record.