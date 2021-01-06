Weather: Dry and seasonable weather for now, but polar vortex may be coming

After three days of a dark sky, the sun will be out Wednesday as a lethargic low pressure system finally moves out of the Northeast. Sunshine will last through the first part of Friday.
Then, a coastal storm will move several hundred miles away from South Jersey, bringing clouds, but likely no precipitation, to the area.
We’ll start off Wednesday much differently than the past couple of days. Gone will be the clouds and spits of showers that marked the week so far and in will be fantastic sunshine. Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s on the mainland and the mid-30s at the shore.
Going into the day, a new high pressure system will take hold. Break out the sunglasses with the mostly sunny sky. Temperatures won’t warm up much with the sun.
January sun is very weak and northerly winds will continue to keep the thermometer only in the low to mid-40s for highs.
It’ll be a quiet evening Wednesday. Temperatures will dip back into the 30s, and overnight lows will sit somewhere around 25 for Port Republic and the mainland and around 32 for Atlantic City and the shore. If you need a warm place to sleep at night, Code Blue alerts are in effect for Atlantic and Cape May counties through Friday night. Dial 211 to find a warming shelter.
You can copy Wednesday’s forecast and paste it right into Thursday. We’ll have lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and a light wind. It won’t be bad for a walk in the park or outdoor work. Highs will again be in the 40s.
My thoughts on the late Friday into Saturday storm have remained the same. Low pressure will move off the South Carolina or North Carolina coast. Then, it’ll move to the northeast. However, with high pressure pushing in from the northwest and the fairly weak nature of the storm, it shouldn’t cut north and bring precipitation.
Rather, expect morning sun to fade to afternoon clouds Friday. Highs will again be in the 40s. Clouds will then be around into the day on Saturday. But expect a dry day. The northeast wind will bring in colder air, so expect highs to struggle to 40 degrees. Minor flood stage can’t be ruled out during the high tides. No buildings or homes will have water in them, though. This is the nuisance flooding we see many times during the year.
Wrapping up the weekend, Sunday will be loaded with sunshine, and chilly. Highs will be around 40 degrees.
After that, we look to the polar vortex, the low pressure system that sits about 60,000 feet in the sky, typically spinning at the poles. When it dives in the Northeast, we will get very cold air and even snow could be in the cards. In fact, the winter of 2013-2014 and 2009-2010 brough some of the most snowiest winters on record.
THE POLAR VORTEX IS SPLITTING, NOW WHAT? The polar vortex, a low pressure system with brutally cold air more than...Posted by Meteorologist Joe Martucci on Tuesday, January 5, 2021
The split does mean late January in February may see the polar vortex visit the region. However, that is just a possibility as this point. Given the La Nina pattern we’re in, warm and wet patterns tend to dominate. Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks, snow lovers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.