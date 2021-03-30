Weather: Dress your Easter best for a very spring-like holiday Sunday

Easter Sunday 2021 will be the fifth year in a row with above average temperatures. While some rain tries to spoil the holiday, the Easter bunny should give out a friendly gift of sun to fit in with those pastels for much of the holiday.

We'll be just on the edge of high pressure for Sunday, which will be located in the Deep South. However, a weak cold front will hop through New England for the first hours of the holiday.

A shower will not be ruled out from just after midnight to 8 a.m. More than likely, it will be dry and all indications point toward a dry Sunday morning south the Atlantic City Expressway, furthest removed from the center of the system. Morning lows will be around 40 degrees on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore. The average low for the date is 38 degrees.

As long as it stays dry, a rainless Apr. 4 will continue the trend of dry Easter, if just barely. At Atlantic City International Airport, 48% of the days have had measurable precipitation, with records going back to 1944.

After 8 a.m., high pressure will extend its reach back into the area. That will lead to increasing sunshine. With a west to southwest wind around the clockwise spinning system, expect highs in the mid-60s for the mainland, and low 60s at the shore.