Weather: Don't fret over the early showers, it'll be a mostly dry weekend

Despite what the sky looks like and what’s falling out of it Saturday morning, it will be a mostly dry weekend in South Jersey. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll stay largely rain-free, with just a few brief rounds of showers.
Leftover from a low-pressure system, a few showers will be around from 8 to 10 a.m. However, after that, expect some sunshine and drier air to work in. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Daytime highs will be a little higher than the mid-60s we had Friday afternoon. Highs will get above 70, if barely, on the mainland, with upper 60s at the shore. The cooler east-northeast wind will stunt temperatures about 5 degrees below average. If you’re going to the beach, there will be some ocean rip currents around.
Saturday night will be very comfortable. Just bring a light layer and you’ll be fine. During the evening, we will fall into the 60s. Minor stage coastal flooding will be around, and it will be in a few more spots than it was Friday night. Expect Brigantine on south and over to the Delaware Bay to see up to 6 inches of saltwater on the roads. Do not drive in the flooded waters.
Otherwise, you can go without the air conditioning all night long. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s again.
For Sunday, the cold front that was mentioned in previous weather columns looks to hold off. Therefore, I anticipate a dry day in the region. Expect some morning sun to mix with fair weather afternoon clouds. With winds turning to the south, we’ll be milder. Both the shore and the mainland should be in the 70s.
That front will develop showers after midnight Sunday night. This will last until about the Monday morning rush hour. Expect rainfall totals to generally be 0.10 to 0.25 inches, so no roadway flooding problems here. Lows will be in the lower 60s.
After the cold front clears, the sky will clear, too. Expect a mostly sunny Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s for Millville and inland spots, while Avalon and the shore get into the 80-degree range.
Looking ahead, isolated t-storms will be around both Tuesday and Wednesday. However, I see no reason to cancel outdoor plans, unless you absolutely need no chance of rain.
More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with…
Also, a weather fun fact to end the column. Through June 10, this is the third hottest start to the month at Atlantic City International Airport, where records go back to 1943. At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, we’re not even in the top 10, as cooling sea breezes have kept the shore more seasonable.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
A few showers before 11 a.m., mainly south of the Atlantic City Expressway. Then, sunny
A mix of clouds and sun
A few morning showers, with some sun in the p.m.
Sun, with a spotty p.m. storm
A shower or storm will be possible at any point. However, it will be a mostly dry day.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.