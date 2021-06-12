 Skip to main content
Weather: Don't fret over the early showers, it'll be a mostly dry weekend
Weather: Don't fret over the early showers, it'll be a mostly dry weekend

Tucker's Beach Lighthouse on a Mostly Cloudy Day

The Tuckerton Seaport houses the replica of Tucker's Island Lighthouse. The "Baymen's Heritage" New Jersey license plate featured an image of the lighthouse. Apr. 29, 2021

Despite what the sky looks like and what’s falling out of it Saturday morning, it will be a mostly dry weekend in South Jersey. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll stay largely rain-free, with just a few brief rounds of showers.

Leftover from a low-pressure system, a few showers will be around from 8 to 10 a.m. However, after that, expect some sunshine and drier air to work in. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daytime highs will be a little higher than the mid-60s we had Friday afternoon. Highs will get above 70, if barely, on the mainland, with upper 60s at the shore. The cooler east-northeast wind will stunt temperatures about 5 degrees below average. If you’re going to the beach, there will be some ocean rip currents around.

Saturday night will be very comfortable. Just bring a light layer and you’ll be fine. During the evening, we will fall into the 60s. Minor stage coastal flooding will be around, and it will be in a few more spots than it was Friday night. Expect Brigantine on south and over to the Delaware Bay to see up to 6 inches of saltwater on the roads. Do not drive in the flooded waters.

Official Forecast

Otherwise, you can go without the air conditioning all night long. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s again.

For Sunday, the cold front that was mentioned in previous weather columns looks to hold off. Therefore, I anticipate a dry day in the region. Expect some morning sun to mix with fair weather afternoon clouds. With winds turning to the south, we’ll be milder. Both the shore and the mainland should be in the 70s.

That front will develop showers after midnight Sunday night. This will last until about the Monday morning rush hour. Expect rainfall totals to generally be 0.10 to 0.25 inches, so no roadway flooding problems here. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

After the cold front clears, the sky will clear, too. Expect a mostly sunny Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s for Millville and inland spots, while Avalon and the shore get into the 80-degree range.

Looking ahead, isolated t-storms will be around both Tuesday and Wednesday. However, I see no reason to cancel outdoor plans, unless you absolutely need no chance of rain.

Also, a weather fun fact to end the column. Through June 10, this is the third hottest start to the month at Atlantic City International Airport, where records go back to 1943. At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, we’re not even in the top 10, as cooling sea breezes have kept the shore more seasonable.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

