Weather: Don't fret over the early showers, it'll be a mostly dry weekend

Despite what the sky looks like and what’s falling out of it Saturday morning, it will be a mostly dry weekend in South Jersey. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll stay largely rain-free, with just a few brief rounds of showers.

Leftover from a low-pressure system, a few showers will be around from 8 to 10 a.m. However, after that, expect some sunshine and drier air to work in. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daytime highs will be a little higher than the mid-60s we had Friday afternoon. Highs will get above 70, if barely, on the mainland, with upper 60s at the shore. The cooler east-northeast wind will stunt temperatures about 5 degrees below average. If you’re going to the beach, there will be some ocean rip currents around.

Saturday night will be very comfortable. Just bring a light layer and you’ll be fine. During the evening, we will fall into the 60s. Minor stage coastal flooding will be around, and it will be in a few more spots than it was Friday night. Expect Brigantine on south and over to the Delaware Bay to see up to 6 inches of saltwater on the roads. Do not drive in the flooded waters.

Otherwise, you can go without the air conditioning all night long. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s again.