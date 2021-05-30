Weather doesn't shut down A.C.'s Memorial Day ceremony

ATLANTIC CITY — The Sunday morning weather added an extra level of poignancy to the Memorial Day program at the Saracini-O'Neill AC 9/11 Memorial at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk.

The weather conditions were wet, windy, raw, and the temperature felt like it was in the 40s, which is cold for the next to last day in May. But more than one speaker said being in these elements for minutes Sunday was nothing like the even worse conditions those who fought for this country experienced for days or weeks at a time.

Two South Jersey residents who died in the line of duty were honored Sunday as representatives for all those who died in an effort to preserve freedom.

Members of the resort's fire and police departments, former city Mayor Don Guardian and other spectators watched the families of Gerald Anthony McCall and Joseph Caserta receive American flags encased in glass from Last Salute, a military funeral honor guard.

McCall was educated in Atlantic City public schools. He graduated from the resort's high school in 1958. He said he was going to a U.S. Marine, and he enlisted.

On July 13, 1968, McCall was a platoon commander with Hotel Company in enemy territory in the Shau Valley in Vietnam. A firefight broke out between the American and Viet Cong forces.