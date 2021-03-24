Weather: Dense fog, rain for Wednesday, but 70s are to come

Wednesday starts off like Tuesday, with low clouds and fog. Instead of sun, for the afternoon, though, it will be a soaking rain. Rain will end Wednesday night. One more round of fog will occur until the mainland breaks for the 70s for the remainder of the week.
As my friend Jim Eberwine, longtime National Weather Service forecaster for the area, noted Tuesday, spring is our time for fog. The ocean water remains cold, and any warm air going over it creates this type of fog known as advection fog, as the air condenses into low clouds.
That will be the case again Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to kick off the day, which is right about where our water temperatures are.
As the fog burns off, though, we won’t have that bright, blue sky that we had Tuesday. Instead, rain will come as a storm system pushes through the area. The model trends have been wetter with this system Wednesday, and I agree with that. So, if you have outdoor plans, do them before 10 a.m. to noon. After that time, rain will develop from west to east.
Rain will continue for the afternoon and evening, heavy at times with some tropical moisture moving in. Give yourself a few extra minutes driving around. It will feel more like April shower weather, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain will end between from 9 to 11 p.m. Rainfall totals will be between 0.50 to 1 inch, with the highest totals along the coast but not enough to cause widespread flooding issues on the roads.
After the rain ends, the light winds and temperatures around 50 for most of the night will lead to dense fog for the overnight and into early Thursday morning. Driving will be tough at times, with the fog burning off around 9 or 10 a.m.
Then, we get a mostly to partly sunny rest of the day Thursday. The south winds blowing will be the rocket fuel needed to raise most mainland highs into the mid-70s, shorts and T-shirt weather for us. Along the shore, the south wind is a sea breeze, so high temperatures will “hold” to the mild-60s. The shores of the Delaware Bay likely will be the coldest, only in the upper 50s.
Outdoor dining and evening walks will be a go Thursday night. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s, with a mostly cloudy sky. A warm front will lift early Friday, but no rain will come from it. We will have some clearing and a strong southwest wind. Temperatures will climb until the cold front passes, and when that occurs is the forecast question.
I believe the cold front will pass during the afternoon, giving us a spotty shower, but no washout.
That should mean temperatures will go into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. However, if that cold front doesn’t pass until the evening, then we’ll all be well into the 70s.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early, dense fog. Rain develops 10 a.m. to noon, continuing into the evening. Fog at night.
Early fog to sunshine
A strong southwest wind. A spotty shower or storm, but mostly dry. Very warm.
Sunny and mild.
Showers and coastal flooding will not be ruled out.
Partly sunny and windy.
Plenty of sun
