Weather: Dense fog, rain for Wednesday, but 70s are to come

Wednesday starts off like Tuesday, with low clouds and fog. Instead of sun, for the afternoon, though, it will be a soaking rain. Rain will end Wednesday night. One more round of fog will occur until the mainland breaks for the 70s for the remainder of the week.

As my friend Jim Eberwine, longtime National Weather Service forecaster for the area, noted Tuesday, spring is our time for fog. The ocean water remains cold, and any warm air going over it creates this type of fog known as advection fog, as the air condenses into low clouds.

That will be the case again Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to kick off the day, which is right about where our water temperatures are.

As the fog burns off, though, we won’t have that bright, blue sky that we had Tuesday. Instead, rain will come as a storm system pushes through the area. The model trends have been wetter with this system Wednesday, and I agree with that. So, if you have outdoor plans, do them before 10 a.m. to noon. After that time, rain will develop from west to east.

Rain will continue for the afternoon and evening, heavy at times with some tropical moisture moving in. Give yourself a few extra minutes driving around. It will feel more like April shower weather, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

