Weather: Damaging winds, tornadoes possible as cold front passes Thursday

Back to the severe weather threat. The line, or multiple lines, of storms will begin to work in between 3 and 5 p.m., exiting between 8 and 10 p.m. Then, rain showers will continue into the night.

Within that afternoon and evening time frame, isolated areas of wind damage will be likely. Unfortunately, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, a horrible thing to say given the 13 tornadoes we’ve had this year, the second most since reliable records started in 1950. Pea-sized hail can occur as well.

The threat for these is not high but is more likely toward Hammonton or Bridgeton than Atlantic City or Beach Haven.

The cold front with the severe weather potential will crawl to South Jersey as it works itself in from the west. The parent low-pressure system will actually be moving north more than east as it stays away from us.

When it hits the coast, there will be a greater eastward motion. That’s good news for us Thursday, because the rain will not linger here like it will in eastern Pennsylvania and the northern half of the state. There, 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will be likely, bringing road, stream and creek flooding.

For us, expect a half-inch to an inch of rain. That will bring the usual ponding of roads locally, but it will be far from extreme.