Weather: Damaging winds, tornadoes possible as cold front passes Thursday

It may be the first day after the autumn equinox, but it could be confused with the first day after the spring equinox. Severe weather will be possible with a powerful cold front Thursday, bringing damaging winds and even, sadly, another tornado.
Thursday morning will be the time to cut down loosely hanging tree branches, bring in the plastic outdoor chairs and find your tornado safe space. If you are under a tornado warning, you want to be away from windows, on the lowest floor possible and in the center of your building (as opposed to a room, like in an office or apartment building).
It is possible that a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch will be issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, before the line or lines of storms move in between 3 and 5 p.m. That means the ingredients for threatening weather are there, just are not ready yet.
Thursday will start off mostly cloudy and breezy, with winds from the southeast. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will be likely for the day. Winds will turn to the south for the afternoon.
It also will be muggy and mild. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s for Folsom and inland spots, with low 70s in Cape May and the shore.
Most of the daytime hours will be pretty dry. I’m just expecting areas of drizzle and isolated showers through 3 to 5 p.m. As long as your outdoor plans or work can handle that, you’ll be fine. High temperatures will again near 80 degrees with a dew point around a sticky 70 degrees. Summer hangs on.
Back to the severe weather threat. The line, or multiple lines, of storms will begin to work in between 3 and 5 p.m., exiting between 8 and 10 p.m. Then, rain showers will continue into the night.
Within that afternoon and evening time frame, isolated areas of wind damage will be likely. Unfortunately, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, a horrible thing to say given the 13 tornadoes we’ve had this year, the second most since reliable records started in 1950. Pea-sized hail can occur as well.
The threat for these is not high but is more likely toward Hammonton or Bridgeton than Atlantic City or Beach Haven.
The cold front with the severe weather potential will crawl to South Jersey as it works itself in from the west. The parent low-pressure system will actually be moving north more than east as it stays away from us.
When it hits the coast, there will be a greater eastward motion. That’s good news for us Thursday, because the rain will not linger here like it will in eastern Pennsylvania and the northern half of the state. There, 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will be likely, bringing road, stream and creek flooding.
For us, expect a half-inch to an inch of rain. That will bring the usual ponding of roads locally, but it will be far from extreme.
After that 8 to 10 p.m. timeframe, expect just periods of plain rain. Carry the umbrella if you’re walking around at night. This will continue through early Friday morning. Drier air will work in from the top of the atmosphere down. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s. This will be the warmest night for at least a week, if not for months.
Rain will then end between 6 and 8 a.m. Friday. Expect the sun to be present at sunrise, as the clouds get kicked to the curb (the ocean). We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the day as the cooler, drier air settles in. Dew points will tumble from 70 degrees at midnight, sticky, to the 50s, refreshing, for the afternoon. Early fall will be in the air as we get to a high in the mid-70s, seasonable for the last Friday in September.
The weekend looks to be about the same both days. The mornings will be great for having the windows open, with 50s inland and around 60 at the shore. The afternoon will then rise up to the 75-to-80 degree range. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky Saturday and a mostly cloudy sky Sunday, after morning fog burns off inland.
