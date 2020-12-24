Weather: Damaging winds, over 2 inches of rain Christmas Eve into Christmas

While Santa may not have any problems coming down the chimney, people in South Jersey may have problems getting around, or keeping the lights on, this holiday.
Damaging winds, heavy rains and even a thunderstorm are likely late Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day as a potent low-pressure system moves through eastern Canada, dragging a cold front through the Northeast and all of the way into the Gulf of Mexico. A high wind warning is in effect for all of Southeastern New Jersey, except for Cumberland County, which is in a wind advisory.
It will be a balmy Christmas Eve. Temperatures were well into the 50s, with a few 60 degree readings at 10 a.m. Aided by a strong, southerly wind, temperatures will rise into the 60s for most inland spots, staying just shy of 60 at the shore. While those temperatures will be well above the mid-40s average high for the region, they will fall short of the record high of 71 degrees recorded at Atlantic City International Airport in 2015.
A rain shower will be possible Thursday afternoon. However, most if not all of the day will be dry. The steadier, heavier rain will begin between 5 and 7 p.m., from west to east. There will be two rounds of rain between this time and when the rain will end between 6 and 9 a.m. Christmas Day.
The first will be from 5 to 7 p.m. through about 11 p.m. Then, expect breaks in the activity until 1 to 3 a.m. After this time, rain, with a potential embedded line of thunderstorms, will make the weather ho-ho-horrible through 6 to 9 a.m. Friday.
Rainfall totals will be between 1.25 and 2.25 inches. Spotty area of roadway, stream and creek flooding will be around. However, problems here will be limited compared to the northern half of the state, where rainfall will combine with snowpack to create flooding on the major rivers.
The storm will bring stiff winds out of the south for most of the night. Downed trees, power outages and blown-around holiday decorations will all be possible, especially nearer the coast. As of Wednesday afternoon, a high wind watch was in effect from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to 7 a.m. Christmas Day. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, with wind gusts up to 60 mph Thursday afternoon through early Christmas morning, similar to the winds seen during the Dec. 16-17 nor’easter, are possible. Well inland, top gusts will be around 45 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for severe weather. A marginal risk for severe weather means that isolated severe storms will be possible. If stormy Christmas Eves sound familiar, both 2014 and 2015 had thunderstorms to deal with the night before Christmas.
Despite the southerly winds, only minor coastal flooding will only occur on the northern shores of the bays during the Thursday p.m. and Friday a.m. high tide. This is because the strongest winds will be between the two tides, not during them. Furthermore, by the time of the Friday a.m. high tide, winds will be turning to the offshore direction, pushing the water out.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
