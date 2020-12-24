Weather: Damaging winds, over 2 inches of rain Christmas Eve into Christmas

While Santa may not have any problems coming down the chimney, people in South Jersey may have problems getting around, or keeping the lights on, this holiday.

Damaging winds, heavy rains and even a thunderstorm are likely late Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day as a potent low-pressure system moves through eastern Canada, dragging a cold front through the Northeast and all of the way into the Gulf of Mexico. A high wind warning is in effect for all of Southeastern New Jersey, except for Cumberland County, which is in a wind advisory.

It will be a balmy Christmas Eve. Temperatures were well into the 50s, with a few 60 degree readings at 10 a.m. Aided by a strong, southerly wind, temperatures will rise into the 60s for most inland spots, staying just shy of 60 at the shore. While those temperatures will be well above the mid-40s average high for the region, they will fall short of the record high of 71 degrees recorded at Atlantic City International Airport in 2015.

A rain shower will be possible Thursday afternoon. However, most if not all of the day will be dry. The steadier, heavier rain will begin between 5 and 7 p.m., from west to east. There will be two rounds of rain between this time and when the rain will end between 6 and 9 a.m. Christmas Day.