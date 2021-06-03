 Skip to main content
Weather: Damaging wind, tornado not ruled out Thursday, with dry weekend ahead
Weather: Damaging wind, tornado not ruled out Thursday, with dry weekend ahead

Severe storms sweep across South Jersey

Lightning strikes over the bay in Ocean City ahead of severe storms that swept through parts of South Jersey late Friday afternoon.

 Courtesy: Mary Pat Fralick

While not a high threat, the potential for damaging winds and even a tornado will be there Thursday, as storms move through. Road flooding may be the bigger issue, though. Two rounds of storms will then be present Friday, with a dry, warm weekend ahead.

Storm Threats

The threats are relative to how often they happen in the area. Therefore, a medium risk for a tornado means that a tornado is possible, rather than not happening at all, which happens most days in the year. 

While a shower or storm cannot be ruled out at any point Thursday, the period between 4 and 9 a.m. will be most concerning for severe weather. A warm front will be lifting north through the region. Typically, ahead of the warm front, you have a good amount of spin in the atmosphere. Among other factors, that can lead to severe weather.

Playing against that will be the fact that this is literally coming at the least favorable time of day for severe weather. With the sun either not up or not much above the horizon, you don’t have as much juice needed for storms to turn severe.

MUCAPE Thurday.png

Most unstable convective available potential energy (MUCAPE), from the NAM model. CAPE is the amount of unstable air available. MUCAPE takes into account CAPE that is in all levels of the atmosphere, just that CAPE based at the surface. This is important because even if it's stable at the surface, as will be the case Thursday, there will be instability aloft. 

All in all, expect run-of-the-mill showers and thunderstorms. For those away from the coast, a weak tornado will be possible, given the spin. However, at least 99% of southeastern New Jersey will be tornado free. Find a safe spot just in case a warning comes through. Stay on the lowest floor, away from windows and near the center of your building to be safest.

Sig Torn Thurday.png

What is more concerning to me is the road flooding threat. Given the soupy airmass we will be in, and the recent deluge over the holiday weekend, the ground is pretty soggy. Expect isolated areas of flooding during the morning.

PWAT Thursday.png

Precipitable Water (PWAT) values for Thursday at 8 a.m., according to the Global Forecast System (GFS) model. 

Once 9 a.m. passes, a rogue shower or storm will be around for the day. The potential for severe weather continues. However, there won’t be much to work with in terms of storm coverage. After a morning low around 60, highs will be in the upper 70s in Buena Vista Township and inland spots, with low 70s in Beach Haven and the shore.

After 7 p.m., a line of thunderstorms will try to work in from Pennsylvania. It’ll turn breezy from the southwest, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph. I believe most of the activity stays on the western side of the Delaware River. However, the dying edge of the storm may work into South Jersey through 11 p.m. If it does, then damaging winds and flooding rains would happen. Again, though, the threat is low. Outdoor dining may very well be fine.

Otherwise, I believe we have a sticky, mild night. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will fall to the low and mid-60s, 5 to 10 degrees above average for early June.

Two rounds of rain and storms will be present Friday. The first will mainly impact Cape May County and the shore from 5 to 11 a.m. No severe weather will be likely, though roadway flooding will be a concern. Elsewhere, I expect it to be dry at this time.

Friday's Future Radar

The forecasted radar for Friday, according to the North American Model (NAM)

Unlike Thursday, we should break for some sun Friday. That will heat up the ground. With a weakening cold front limping through, the combination of both will spark up a line of storms between 3 and 8 p.m. Damaging winds will be possible.

All in all, Friday will be a mostly dry day, with up to three hours of rain total and a dry midday to mid-afternoon. Highs will get up to around 80 inland, with mid-70s at the shore.

Drier air will slowly work in Friday night. Temperatures will fall through the 70s in the evening as clouds clear. Overnight lows will be in the 60- to 65-degree range.

That will lead us into a weekend that will be the complete opposite of the previous one. Gone will be the record cold air, rain, wind and coastal flooding. We’ll say hello to warm air, sunshine, a gentle breeze and lower wave heights.

Humiday Saturday.png

The relative humidity for Saturday afternoon, according to the NAM model. 

Both days look to be about the same. We’ll have morning sun mix with a few afternoon clouds inland. At the shore, a sea breeze front should push the clouds away. Highs will be between 85 and 90 degrees inland, without much humidity. The shore will be refreshing, in the 75- to 80-degree range.

Turns out, this rain Thursday is just par for the course. At Atlantic City International Airport, June 3 is the day when it is most likely to rain. June 3 has rained 53% of the time since records started in 1943.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

