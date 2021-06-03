Weather: Damaging wind, tornado not ruled out Thursday, with dry weekend ahead

While not a high threat, the potential for damaging winds and even a tornado will be there Thursday, as storms move through. Road flooding may be the bigger issue, though. Two rounds of storms will then be present Friday, with a dry, warm weekend ahead.

While a shower or storm cannot be ruled out at any point Thursday, the period between 4 and 9 a.m. will be most concerning for severe weather. A warm front will be lifting north through the region. Typically, ahead of the warm front, you have a good amount of spin in the atmosphere. Among other factors, that can lead to severe weather.

Playing against that will be the fact that this is literally coming at the least favorable time of day for severe weather. With the sun either not up or not much above the horizon, you don’t have as much juice needed for storms to turn severe.

All in all, expect run-of-the-mill showers and thunderstorms. For those away from the coast, a weak tornado will be possible, given the spin. However, at least 99% of southeastern New Jersey will be tornado free. Find a safe spot just in case a warning comes through. Stay on the lowest floor, away from windows and near the center of your building to be safest.