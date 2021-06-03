Weather: Damaging wind, tornado not ruled out Thursday, with dry weekend ahead

While not a high threat, the potential for damaging winds and even a tornado will be there Thursday, as storms move through. Road flooding may be the bigger issue, though. Two rounds of storms will then be present Friday, with a dry, warm weekend ahead.
While a shower or storm cannot be ruled out at any point Thursday, the period between 4 and 9 a.m. will be most concerning for severe weather. A warm front will be lifting north through the region. Typically, ahead of the warm front, you have a good amount of spin in the atmosphere. Among other factors, that can lead to severe weather.
Playing against that will be the fact that this is literally coming at the least favorable time of day for severe weather. With the sun either not up or not much above the horizon, you don’t have as much juice needed for storms to turn severe.
All in all, expect run-of-the-mill showers and thunderstorms. For those away from the coast, a weak tornado will be possible, given the spin. However, at least 99% of southeastern New Jersey will be tornado free. Find a safe spot just in case a warning comes through. Stay on the lowest floor, away from windows and near the center of your building to be safest.
What is more concerning to me is the road flooding threat. Given the soupy airmass we will be in, and the recent deluge over the holiday weekend, the ground is pretty soggy. Expect isolated areas of flooding during the morning.
Once 9 a.m. passes, a rogue shower or storm will be around for the day. The potential for severe weather continues. However, there won’t be much to work with in terms of storm coverage. After a morning low around 60, highs will be in the upper 70s in Buena Vista Township and inland spots, with low 70s in Beach Haven and the shore.
After 7 p.m., a line of thunderstorms will try to work in from Pennsylvania. It’ll turn breezy from the southwest, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph. I believe most of the activity stays on the western side of the Delaware River. However, the dying edge of the storm may work into South Jersey through 11 p.m. If it does, then damaging winds and flooding rains would happen. Again, though, the threat is low. Outdoor dining may very well be fine.
Otherwise, I believe we have a sticky, mild night. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will fall to the low and mid-60s, 5 to 10 degrees above average for early June.
Two rounds of rain and storms will be present Friday. The first will mainly impact Cape May County and the shore from 5 to 11 a.m. No severe weather will be likely, though roadway flooding will be a concern. Elsewhere, I expect it to be dry at this time.
Unlike Thursday, we should break for some sun Friday. That will heat up the ground. With a weakening cold front limping through, the combination of both will spark up a line of storms between 3 and 8 p.m. Damaging winds will be possible.
All in all, Friday will be a mostly dry day, with up to three hours of rain total and a dry midday to mid-afternoon. Highs will get up to around 80 inland, with mid-70s at the shore.
Drier air will slowly work in Friday night. Temperatures will fall through the 70s in the evening as clouds clear. Overnight lows will be in the 60- to 65-degree range.
That will lead us into a weekend that will be the complete opposite of the previous one. Gone will be the record cold air, rain, wind and coastal flooding. We’ll say hello to warm air, sunshine, a gentle breeze and lower wave heights.
Both days look to be about the same. We’ll have morning sun mix with a few afternoon clouds inland. At the shore, a sea breeze front should push the clouds away. Highs will be between 85 and 90 degrees inland, without much humidity. The shore will be refreshing, in the 75- to 80-degree range.
Turns out, this rain Thursday is just par for the course. At Atlantic City International Airport, June 3 is the day when it is most likely to rain. June 3 has rained 53% of the time since records started in 1943.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly cloudy.
A few storms 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, a line of storms passes between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m., with severe weather possible
Isolated morning showers. Then, a line of p.m. storms. Severe weather will not be likely.
Partly sunny
Plenty of sunshine and humid.
Partly sunny
Mostly sunny
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.