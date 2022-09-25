Weather: Damaging wind, hail, threaten Sunday night with dry week ahead

It’ll be dry and even a little summery Sunday with highs near 80. However, a strong cold front will spark up strong storms in the evening, with damaging winds not ruled out. The week ahead looks dry. I’m still tracking Ian in the Caribbean.
Sunday morning will see a mostly cloudy sky. It won’t be as chilly as the past two, feeling more seasonable for late September. That means 50s for many of us, with a few 40s tucked away in the Pine Barrens.
A warm front that will be to our south as we begin the day will be responsible for the clouds. Once it lifts around late morning, though, the sky will clear some. Winds will turn to the southwest and become breezy, a sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30.
We’ll warm up as a result. Highs Sunday should be in the upper 70s just about everywhere. Waves will have come down on the ocean and bays, though there is still a risk for rip currents. Only swim in the ocean where the lifeguards say it is safe to do so.
As we go into the evening, a cold front will approach from the west. This will bring a window of showers and storms between 6 p.m. and midnight.
The main threat during this time will be damaging winds. However, small hail can fall in any storm, too. It’ll be a good idea to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects when you have time Sunday. Have a way to receive weather warnings at night, too.
While we’ll take the rain, it won’t be enough to end the drought we have in much of the region. A few places will see upwards of an inch in the core of the storm, but most will see well under that.
For the sixth week in a row, most of New Jersey is in some state of drought, according to th…
The rest of the night will see a westerly wind and drying air. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s as we kick off the last week of September on Monday.
The cold front will be gone, but we’ll be underneath the parent low-pressure system from Monday until Wednesday. The result will be a constant breeze offshore (though nothing strong) and at least one fairly cloudy day. It’s a classic “cool” season setup, and that constant cool air isn’t that far away.
I believe we’ll see more clouds than sun Monday as a piece of spin, or vorticity, about 20,000 feet high passes. It’ll be a mild day, with highs well into the 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be roughly the same. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. A westerly wind will keep conditions in the shore and inland towns not far apart. Dew points will be in the invigoratingly dry 40s. High temperatures will be in the 70- to 75-degree range from Brigantine to Buena.
The next period of possible significant weather will be next weekend. Ian, forecasted to be a major hurricane early next week, could bring anything from dangerous surf to heavy rains and gusty winds. It’s just too early to tell. Check back in Tuesday, and I will provide you with the most likely scenario.
Finally, Atlantic City International Airport dipped down to a chilly 40 degrees Saturday morning. That was our coolest low since May 1 and our earliest first 40-degree low since 2013.
Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina had dropped to 49 degrees at the time this was written. That wasn’t as impressive at the inland airport, but it was still the coolest morning since May 9.
Here are the 2022 tropical system names as Ian threatens to hit U.S.
Click below to see the hurricane season forecast by Colorado State University
Colorado State University has updated their forecast for the 2022 hurricane season, showing a shift downward in the final expected totals.
18 named storms, tropical storms or hurricanes are now expanded. That's still above the 14.4 1991-2020 average and a downward move from the initial 19 forecast issued on April 7.
Of those 18, eight look to be hurricanes, with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. That's one less than the initial outlook.
Half of those, four are expected to be major hurricanes, category three, four or five storms. That's the same as the initial forecast.
Colorado State also breaks down the season by risk to land from a tropical system. New Jersey has a 33% chance of a tropical storm being within 50 miles of land, with a 10% risk of a hurricane.
The initial outlook was slightly higher, at 35% and 11%, respectively.
The main reason for the downward shift in season projections is that sea surface temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, roughly from 20 to 35 degrees north latitude (North Carolina is about 35 degrees north), are cooler than average.
Still, warm tropical waters and a lack of change of winds with height, wind shear, promote a more active than usual season.
Alex - Used
Alex was formerly known as Agatha as it strengthened in the Pacific Hurricane Basin. It then crossed over Central America and went into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it wouldn't be until it was east of Florida that it became the first named tropical storm of the year, passing near Bermuda on June 5-6.
Bonnie - Used
Bonnie formed near the east coast of Panama on July 1. Bonnie developed unusually south for a tropical system.
Colin - Used
Danielle - Used
After a nearly two month hiatus, the hurricane season sprung back to life with Tropical Storm Danielle forming on Sept. 1. The most recent Atlantic season with at or less than 4 named storms by September 1st was 2014 according to Phillip Klotzback of Colorado State University.
Earl - Used
Tropical storm Early formed late on Sept. 2.
Fiona - Used
Fiona developed in the central part of the tropical Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 14. The hurricane season continues to run 2.5 weeks slower than average.
Gaston - In progress
Hermine - In progress
Hermine developed off the coast of Africa on Sept. 23.
Ian - In progress
Tropical Storm Ian formed late on Sept. 23 in the Caribbean Sea.
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Martin replaces Hurricane Matthew, which was retired by the WMO from the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Nicole
When is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic?
Owen
Owen replaces Hurricane Otto, which was retired by the WMO after the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Paula
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
Here's the 2022 list in one graphic
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names
AccuWeather also predicts an above average hurricane season, they talked with us
Expect another above-average tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey will need to watch for a close call. 16 to 20 tropical storms, 6 to 8 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them major hurricanes is expected. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has long-time AccuWeather tropical expert Dan Kottlowski on the podcast to talk about that, growing up in rural Indiana and his map splits of the Garden State.
Subscribe to the Something in the Air podcasts wherever you get them. New episodes are released the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
