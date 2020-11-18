Weather: Coldest air since last winter for Wednesday, but it's a one day special

Winds will taper down Wednesday night. That will allow the little heat we had from the day to escape right into outer space.

We’ll fall into the 30s quickly. After midnight, the mainland will drop into the 20s. We should bottom out in the mid-20s for most spots, though a reading of around 20 in the sandy soils of the Pine Barrens will be possible. The shore will still be on target for its first freeze of the year, dropping to around 32.

The jet stream will quickly lift to the north for the rest of the week. Warmer air will be allowed to feed back in as winds shift to the southwest.

High temperatures will be back in the 50s Thursday and the 60s Friday, all aided by plentiful sunshine. Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s, right on target for this time of year. All outdoor activities will be a go and, hey, not bad to leave the windows open to circulate the air around.

Widespread Code Blue alerts in effect through Thursday A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…

Even into the weekend, the jet stream will stay to the north. The jet is called the subtropical jet and, as the name indicates, some warmer air will continue to move in. It’ll be a lovely weekend to be out and about. By my count, the last weekend with any kind of daytime rain was Oct. 24-25, so we’re on a nice little streak.