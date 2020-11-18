 Skip to main content
Weather: Coldest air since last winter for Wednesday, but it's a one day special
0 comments
Weather: Coldest air since last winter for Wednesday, but it's a one day special

Bundle up, the coldest air of the season will be here Wednesday.

If you’re not ready for lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s just yet, don’t fret: It’s a one-day special as we quickly will return to mild times for the weekend.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the upper 20s for Hopewell Township and other inland spots, with mid- to upper 30s in North Wildwood and the shore. In a throwback to last winter, though, we have to talk about the wind chills. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the 20s until 7 to 9 a.m., depending on where you are. Winds will be a sustained 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

That will continue throughout the day as the jet stream, the river of air that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, sits in the Carolinas. That will open up the vaults to cold air to continue to pour in.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid-40s in most places, with a few upper 40s exceptions along the shore in Cape May County. That is about a dozen degrees below average.

Our first high temperature of 44 degrees or lower at Atlantic City International Airport, which is what I’m forecasting, is Nov. 18 on average. So, we’re spot on for this kind of cold.

Sunshine will take us throughout the day, so carry the sunglasses, along with the winter coat.

Winds will taper down Wednesday night. That will allow the little heat we had from the day to escape right into outer space.

We’ll fall into the 30s quickly. After midnight, the mainland will drop into the 20s. We should bottom out in the mid-20s for most spots, though a reading of around 20 in the sandy soils of the Pine Barrens will be possible. The shore will still be on target for its first freeze of the year, dropping to around 32.

The jet stream will quickly lift to the north for the rest of the week. Warmer air will be allowed to feed back in as winds shift to the southwest.

High temperatures will be back in the 50s Thursday and the 60s Friday, all aided by plentiful sunshine. Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s, right on target for this time of year. All outdoor activities will be a go and, hey, not bad to leave the windows open to circulate the air around.

Even into the weekend, the jet stream will stay to the north. The jet is called the subtropical jet and, as the name indicates, some warmer air will continue to move in. It’ll be a lovely weekend to be out and about. By my count, the last weekend with any kind of daytime rain was Oct. 24-25, so we’re on a nice little streak.

As we prep for Thanksgiving week, conditions will be fine for any kind of decorating or runs to the food store.

0 comments

