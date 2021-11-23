Weather: Cold surge brings 30s for wind chills, shore freeze, how's Thanksgiving?

A cold, northerly wind may bring a few airport delays Tuesday. If you’re not traveling, you’ll want to bundle up, with wind chills not rising out of the 30s. The shore also will see a widespread freeze either Tuesday or Wednesday morning, with a milder Thanksgiving ahead.

A north wind will pick up as the morning goes on, eventually becoming sustained 15 to 25 mph, highest at the shore. Gusts will be in the 30s everywhere. It will be a cold morning. Lows at the shore will flirt with 32 degrees, which could bring the first widespread freeze of the year. Inland, lows will be in the mid-20s. Wind chills will solidly be in the 20s. Bundle up.

As we go into the day, we’ll rise into the mid-40s. That’s more like the week between Christmas and New Years’ Day than the week of Thanksgiving. Wind chills will be in the 30s all day. It’s not bitter cold, of course, but it will be a day where you keep the coat on all day.

Airport delays are not ruled out at Atlantic City International Airport or the other regional airports. However, winds will be weak enough not to cause anything more than isolated delays. At ACY, a northwest wind is a crosswind for one of the runways. If you’re traveling to a Spirit Airlines destination, I checked the weather there, and it’ll be very nice.