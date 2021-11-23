Weather: Cold surge brings 30s for wind chills, shore freeze, how's Thanksgiving?

A cold, northerly wind may bring a few airport delays Tuesday. If you’re not traveling, you’ll want to bundle up, with wind chills not rising out of the 30s. The shore also will see a widespread freeze either Tuesday or Wednesday morning, with a milder Thanksgiving ahead.
A north wind will pick up as the morning goes on, eventually becoming sustained 15 to 25 mph, highest at the shore. Gusts will be in the 30s everywhere. It will be a cold morning. Lows at the shore will flirt with 32 degrees, which could bring the first widespread freeze of the year. Inland, lows will be in the mid-20s. Wind chills will solidly be in the 20s. Bundle up.
As we go into the day, we’ll rise into the mid-40s. That’s more like the week between Christmas and New Years’ Day than the week of Thanksgiving. Wind chills will be in the 30s all day. It’s not bitter cold, of course, but it will be a day where you keep the coat on all day.
Airport delays are not ruled out at Atlantic City International Airport or the other regional airports. However, winds will be weak enough not to cause anything more than isolated delays. At ACY, a northwest wind is a crosswind for one of the runways. If you’re traveling to a Spirit Airlines destination, I checked the weather there, and it’ll be very nice.
Going into the evening, the winds will calm. That, in conjunction with lip balm-worthy dry air will allow air temperatures to fall quickly. We’ll be near 32 by midnight and keep falling from there under a crisp, brilliantly clear sky.
If the shore doesn’t freeze Tuesday morning, it will Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s just about everywhere. On average, our first freeze at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City is Nov. 12 so we are behind schedule by a little bit.
Lows will be in the mid-20s along the Parkway corridor, all of mainland Cape May County and along the Delaware Bay. Elsewhere, we’re going to go for the low 20s.
That being said, the wind chills Tuesday morning will feel the same as it does on this colder Wednesday morning.
Surface high pressure will move through the state of Virginia on Wednesday. The relaxed air pressure gradient will mean light winds that will move from the northwest to the southwest over time. Despite the plentiful sunshine, temperatures will be nearly the same as Tuesday, just without that biting wind.
You’ll want the typical wintertime gear if you’re going out to catch up with family and friends Wednesday night. We’ll drop into the 40s and 30s quickly during the evening. That southwest wind will take a little bit off of the overnight chill. Expect inland lows, like in Deerfield Township, to be in the upper-20s. The islands will be in the mid-30s.
Thanksgiving will then be quiet. I really don’t have much to say other than enjoy the time with family and friends. The holiday season will start off Thursday with a high in the mid- to upper 50s. Turkey trots and high school football will be very nice.
A cold front will slice through on Black Friday. Bring umbrellas and gloves. Expect a few hours of showers, likely in the morning. Then, a whipping northwest wind will fill in. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, enough to possibly cause some air travel delays.
Highs will be in the upper 40s, but that’s likely in the morning. The afternoon should be colder, with wind chills around 32 degrees.
