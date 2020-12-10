Weather: Cold, snow over for now as South Jersey warms up

The little bit of snow Wednesday was the finishing touch on a streak of mid-January like temperatures. As we go into the second half of the week, expect warming temperatures, with a generous helping of sunshine.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the upper 20s on the mainland and the mid-30s at the shore. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine to start the day.

That sunshine will continue all day long. While the sun itself is too weak to provide a boost in temperatures, high pressure moving in from the Deep South will help get the job done. We will be done with temperatures around 40 for highs. In will come low 50s, a little bit above average for this time of year. Outdoor exercise or holiday decorating will be just fine.

Into the evening, temperatures will slide through the 40s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, we’ll drop to around 30 degrees for much of the mainland. At the shore, we’ll stay above 40.

You won’t need the heat on all day long Friday. High pressure will slide out toward Bermuda. Winds will turn to the southwest around the clockwise spinning high pressure system. That will bump up temperatures a little bit more during the day. Highs will sit just around 55 everywhere. Like Thursday, clouds blocking out the sun will be hard to come by, making it a pretty comfortable day for mid-December.