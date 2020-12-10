Weather: Cold, snow over for now as South Jersey warms up

The little bit of snow Wednesday was the finishing touch on a streak of mid-January like temperatures. As we go into the second half of the week, expect warming temperatures, with a generous helping of sunshine.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the upper 20s on the mainland and the mid-30s at the shore. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine to start the day.
That sunshine will continue all day long. While the sun itself is too weak to provide a boost in temperatures, high pressure moving in from the Deep South will help get the job done. We will be done with temperatures around 40 for highs. In will come low 50s, a little bit above average for this time of year. Outdoor exercise or holiday decorating will be just fine.
Into the evening, temperatures will slide through the 40s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, we’ll drop to around 30 degrees for much of the mainland. At the shore, we’ll stay above 40.
You won’t need the heat on all day long Friday. High pressure will slide out toward Bermuda. Winds will turn to the southwest around the clockwise spinning high pressure system. That will bump up temperatures a little bit more during the day. Highs will sit just around 55 everywhere. Like Thursday, clouds blocking out the sun will be hard to come by, making it a pretty comfortable day for mid-December.
Friday evening will slide through the 50s and into the 40s. Outdoor dining may be OK, as long as you’re bundled up. Overnight, low clouds will work in, especially at the shore. That will limit the amount of cooling, which will be around 40 degrees in Folsom and the mainland. Ocean City and the shore will be in the mid-40s.
FAVE-5: Here's Joe Martucci's most memorable work from 2020
Highs and lows.
For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias, a derecho, and multiple days where winds howled over 70 mph. Of course, I didn't even get into COVID-19.
The highs came in the form of the record warmth in November, where we flocked to the beach, in November. It also meant one of the most vibrant fall foliage seasons we've ever seen and, for some, a record snowless winter.
As the page turns to 2021, let's look back at how you shaped my year at The Press. Here are five pieces that I thought were most memorable from 2020.
Fresh air and time outside is just what the doctor ordered during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, I took the forecast for t…
I'm always proud to spotlight communities that take the threat of coastal flooding serious. Avalon becoming just the second town in New Jersey…
South Jersey and the National Weather Service have been going hand in hand since the birth of Atlantic City. When Jim Eberwine, retired Nation…
Bringing the community together. Over 9,000 of you watched as emergency management coordinators in Absecon, Margate and Ventnor discussed how …
Community journalism at its finest. After a few of you reached out to me on social media and e-mail about browns leaves after Tropical Storm I…
Highs and lows. For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Stor…
The weekend continues to look mild but gray, with periods of wet weather. Winds will turn to the southeast. Clouds will build in. The morning should be dry, but drizzle will develop during the afternoon and a few showers may, too. This will be focused along and east of the Garden State Parkway.
Otherwise, it will be warm. Temperatures will hover around 60 on the mainland, despite the cloudy sky. The shore will stay a tick cool, but upper 50s, even if damp, is pretty comfortable for this time of year.
A cold front will pass through Sunday. I’ll need another day to give you the timing, but it will not be a washout throughout the day.
I’ll wrap up the column by recapping Wednesday’s snow event (using that term loosely). A brief period of light snow began in Cumberland County around 11:30 a.m., moving east, rolling off the coast around 2 p.m. Spotty flurries then lingered until around dusk. I didn’t hear of any snow sticking to the ground. With temperatures in the upper 30s, it was too warm to do that.
For the first time since Feb. 29, widespread snow fell in South Jersey.
However, for the snow lovers out there, it was a nice treat.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
A plethora of sun
Mostly sunny and mild.
Warm, with afternoon drizzle likely, mainly near the shore.
More clouds than sun with a few showers around. It will not be a washout.
A mix of sun and clouds.
Mostly sunny, chilly
Rain will be possible
