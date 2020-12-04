Weather: Coastal storm to bring heavy rain, then up to 50 mph gusts

Friday will be the quintessential calm before the storm. Then, as we go into Friday night and Saturday, a nor’easter will roll off the coast. Rain and wind will be around. However, we should catch a break from coastal flooding.
A blanket of high clouds will filter out some of the sun Friday morning. Don’t be surprised to look at your phone app to see it says “sunny” even if that’s not the case. They often get their information from nearby airports which, in South Jersey, can’t register clouds above 12,000 feet. So it’s “clear” when it’s actually not.
Temperatures will start in the 40s most everywhere. They actually rose a bit overnight on a southwesterly wind and with heat-trapping cloud cover.
High temperatures for the afternoon will be in the mid-50s. Despite the gloomy, gray sky that develops, it will be a dry day for outdoor activities or work.
Models have been consistent on bringing rain into parts of the area during the afternoon. I’m not buying it; we should be dry. Rain does look to start between 10 p.m. and midnight. The rain will intensify late overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight.
Rain will end between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday. Essentially, we’ll have a washout on our hands. Even if the afternoon will be dry, the ground will be awfully wet.
The heaviest rain will be during the morning, where areas of road, stream and creek flooding will be around. Between 1.25 and 2.50 inches of rain will be likely, with the highest totals along the Cape May County shore.
In terms of coastal flooding, it now looks like we will catch a break. Winds will be from the northeast during the morning, but they will be fairly weak along the shore. They will be sustained 15 to 20 mph.
Couple that with the quarter moon Monday, which brings astronomically lower tides, and I believe we stay flood free, except in the most vulnerable spots.
When the winds do pick up, they will be from the northwest, and that will be the case Saturday afternoon. Power outages will be possible, along with damaged tree limbs and toppled-over loose objects. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph on the mainland, with 30-35 mph sustained winds at the shore. Gusts will be up to 40 mph on the mainland and 50 at the shore. In short, if you didn’t do holiday decorating yet, Saturday will be the day to do so.
We will clear out Saturday night, as the low-pressure system moves out to sea.
Winds will remain strong into the night from the northwest. Wind chills will be in the 20s and even the teens as we start off Sunday morning.
Air temperatures will be around 30 on the mainland and in the mid-30s at the shore.
You’ll want the jackets and scarves for Sunday. Despite the mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will only be in the mid-40s. Factor in a northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the 30s during the day.
