Weather: Coastal storm to bring heavy rain, then up to 50 mph gusts

The heaviest rain will be during the morning, where areas of road, stream and creek flooding will be around. Between 1.25 and 2.50 inches of rain will be likely, with the highest totals along the Cape May County shore.

In terms of coastal flooding, it now looks like we will catch a break. Winds will be from the northeast during the morning, but they will be fairly weak along the shore. They will be sustained 15 to 20 mph.

Couple that with the quarter moon Monday, which brings astronomically lower tides, and I believe we stay flood free, except in the most vulnerable spots.

Find your high tide times here In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…

When the winds do pick up, they will be from the northwest, and that will be the case Saturday afternoon. Power outages will be possible, along with damaged tree limbs and toppled-over loose objects. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph on the mainland, with 30-35 mph sustained winds at the shore. Gusts will be up to 40 mph on the mainland and 50 at the shore. In short, if you didn’t do holiday decorating yet, Saturday will be the day to do so.

We will clear out Saturday night, as the low-pressure system moves out to sea.

Winds will remain strong into the night from the northwest. Wind chills will be in the 20s and even the teens as we start off Sunday morning.