Weather: Coastal storm howls through part of Saturday, then, a

We wake Saturday to a soaking rain with strong winds, perhaps even damaging. The rain will end by the afternoon, but a chilly, northwest wind will continue for the rest of the day. You will definitely need the coat and scarf Sunday.

Low pressure moving off the Delmarva coast and up the Jersey Shore toward Cape May makes for this classic coastal storm pattern.

For most of us, it will just be a windy and wet morning. However, those along streams and creeks will have to monitor water levels, as water may rise above their banks. In addition, those on the roads will have to deal with spotty roadway flooding. Give yourself a few extra minutes traveling.

The heaviest rain will end around 9 a.m. Then, expect rain to lighten up and turn more scattered, ending between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Storm rainfall totals will range from around 3 inches for most of Cape May County, lowering to about 1.5 inches as you go north and west. Hammonton, Buena and Bridgeton all fit into that category.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}