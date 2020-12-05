Weather: Coastal storm howls through part of Saturday, then, a

We wake Saturday to a soaking rain with strong winds, perhaps even damaging. The rain will end by the afternoon, but a chilly, northwest wind will continue for the rest of the day. You will definitely need the coat and scarf Sunday.
Low pressure moving off the Delmarva coast and up the Jersey Shore toward Cape May makes for this classic coastal storm pattern.
For most of us, it will just be a windy and wet morning. However, those along streams and creeks will have to monitor water levels, as water may rise above their banks. In addition, those on the roads will have to deal with spotty roadway flooding. Give yourself a few extra minutes traveling.
Affordable housing in Camden and Atlantic City is among the most vulnerable in the United St…
The heaviest rain will end around 9 a.m. Then, expect rain to lighten up and turn more scattered, ending between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Storm rainfall totals will range from around 3 inches for most of Cape May County, lowering to about 1.5 inches as you go north and west. Hammonton, Buena and Bridgeton all fit into that category.
Support Local Journalism
The reason for that has to do with the wind direction. Once sunrise comes, winds will be from the north, turning to the northwest for the afternoon. That draws in dry air from Canada, putting a full stop to the rain midday. Winds will pick up after sunrise. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 mph (30 mph at the shore) and gusts of 30-40 mph (45 mph at the shore). It will be along the shore where power outages and downed tree limbs will not be ruled out. Elsewhere, just take in loose objects, and you’ll want to deflate that snowman on the front yard, too.
Temperatures will be in the 50s for the morning. However, even though the sun comes out after the rain ends, temperatures will fall. We’ll be in the 40s for the afternoon, feeling like the 30s when you factor in the winds. Outdoor activities will be OK as long as you can handle a wet ground and windy conditions.
During the evening, temperatures will fall into the 30s. Under a clear sky, we’ll dip into the upper 20s in Folsom and inland spots for lows. Longport and the shore will be in the mid-30s. Again, with the winds, it’ll feel like the 20s. Winter coats will be needed to start the day.
Winds will remain breezy from the northwest Sunday. High pressure will come in from the Great Lakes, reinforcing the cold air that the low pressure dragged in. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. A warm beverage and holiday music may be just what the doctor ordered to end the weekend.
The next storm to watch for will be Monday night into Tuesday. Low pressure will go off the southeastern coast and turn northeast. As of now, it does look too far out to sea for us to see any precipitation or coastal flooding. However, I’ll track this in the days to come.
FAVE-5: Here's Joe Martucci's most memorable work from 2020
Highs and lows.
For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias, a derecho, and multiple days where winds howled over 70 mph. Of course, I didn't even get into COVID-19.
The highs came in the form of the record warmth in November, where we flocked to the beach, in November. It also meant one of the most vibrant fall foliage seasons we've ever seen and, for some, a record snowless winter.
As the page turns to 2021, let's look back at how you shaped my year at The Press. Here are five pieces that I thought were most memorable from 2020.
Fresh air and time outside is just what the doctor ordered during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, I took the forecast for t…
I'm always proud to spotlight communities that take the threat of coastal flooding serious. Avalon becoming just the second town in New Jersey…
South Jersey and the National Weather Service have been going hand in hand since the birth of Atlantic City. When Jim Eberwine, retired Nation…
Bringing the community together. Over 9,000 of you watched as emergency management coordinators in Absecon, Margate and Ventnor discussed how …
Community journalism at its finest. After a few of you reached out to me on social media and e-mail about browns leaves after Tropical Storm I…
Highs and lows. For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Stor…
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Rain, heavy through 9 a.m. Rain ends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winds will be strong from the northwest.
Mostly sunny and cold with a strong, northwest wind
More clouds than sun. Watching for a coastal storm, though.
Likely dry, but monitoring a coastal storm
Mostly sunny.
More cloud than sun. Breezy from the northwest.
A mix of sun and clouds. Mild.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.