We’ll roll over the hump Wednesday in a few ways. First, we’ll lose the chill and feel the September warmth of locals’ summer. Secondly, our seas will finally begin to calm down, as Teddy slams into the Nova Scotia shoreline, and then out to sea.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will be milder than the past couple of mornings, aided by sunshine, with a little leftover smoky sky from the western wildfire smoke that passed overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s in the Pine Barrens. Most of the mainland will be in the low 50s, while the shore will be 55 to 60 degrees. We’re coming off one of the chilliest September stretches in recent memory. As an example, our morning low of 41 Tuesday at Atlantic City International Airport is the average low temperature for Halloween. That’s about the same for the Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, too.
As we go throughout the day, winds will turn from northwest west. That will waft warmer air into the region. Temperatures should be in the 70s by noontime and it will be T-shirt weather all the way. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s for much of the mainland, while the shore towns stay a degree or two cooler. Ironic, since the end of the warmest third of the year is Wednesday. It’ll be a great day to soak up a September beach day. However, stay out of the water, as the risk for deadly rip currents will be high along with the surf.
Speaking of the water, we will be dealing with coastal flooding for the last time in hopefully a while. The p.m. high tide will get just into minor flood stage. Move your cars if you need to. A few roads, just the most susceptible ones, will experience water on them.
The largest wildfire raging in the western United States, the August Complex in California, …
As we go into the evening, temperatures will slide into the 70s and 60s during the evening under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, lows will range from the mid-50s in Upper Deerfield Township and inland spots to low 60s in Brigantine and the shore.
Thursday will be a wash, rinse and repeat kind of day. High pressure will build in from the Deep South this time. Westerly winds will remain and so will the warm air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, making it perfect for outdoor work or exercise.
Leave the windows open Thursday night, as the thermometer gently falls through the 70s and 60s in the hours after dark. Overnight will dip into the mid-50s inland to the mid-60s along the shorelines.
With high pressure slipping out to Bermuda, winds will turn southwest. You’ll notice a twinge of humidity in the air but it will be far from sticky. The only influence the “soupier” air will bring is increased cloud cover during the afternoon. However, the sky should be a little smoky already, thanks to the western wildfire smoke entering back into the region.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.