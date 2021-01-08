Weather: Coastal flooding the only issue as dry weekend arrives

A much anticipated coastal storm swing-and-a-miss will happen Friday into Saturday. While no wet weather will be expected, some coastal flooding will be possible during this time.

We’ll have some sunshine to start our Friday. Morning lows will be in the 20s, with low 20s well inland and upper 20s at the shore. We’ll barely have a breeze, as high pressure fills in pretty nicely over the region.

Throughout the day, high clouds will move in, filtering out the sun. Eventually, clouds will thicken and lower, darkening the sky. Still, we will remain dry. Low pressure will go off the South Carolina coast and turn to the northeast, but it’ll be too little, too late to bring any rain or snow here.

High temperatures will be in the low 40s, seasonable for this time of the year.

Into the evening, winds will turn to the northeast. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 30s during this time. Overnight, a round of spotty, minor stage coastal flooding will be around. This will mainly be regulated to Ocean County. Move your cars if you need to, but I only expect flood stage for an hour or so. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s for Corbin City and the mainland, with readings near 32 for the shore.