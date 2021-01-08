Weather: Coastal flooding the only issue as dry weekend arrives

A much anticipated coastal storm swing-and-a-miss will happen Friday into Saturday. While no wet weather will be expected, some coastal flooding will be possible during this time.
We’ll have some sunshine to start our Friday. Morning lows will be in the 20s, with low 20s well inland and upper 20s at the shore. We’ll barely have a breeze, as high pressure fills in pretty nicely over the region.
Throughout the day, high clouds will move in, filtering out the sun. Eventually, clouds will thicken and lower, darkening the sky. Still, we will remain dry. Low pressure will go off the South Carolina coast and turn to the northeast, but it’ll be too little, too late to bring any rain or snow here.
High temperatures will be in the low 40s, seasonable for this time of the year.
Into the evening, winds will turn to the northeast. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 30s during this time. Overnight, a round of spotty, minor stage coastal flooding will be around. This will mainly be regulated to Ocean County. Move your cars if you need to, but I only expect flood stage for an hour or so. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s for Corbin City and the mainland, with readings near 32 for the shore.
We’ll have northeast winds around 15 mph for Saturday. That damp breeze will keep some clouds around during the day, and the thermometer down. High temperatures will be just around 40 for everyone. Bring the jacket and you may want the gloves when the wind is blowing.
Saturday night will fall through the 30s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, we’ll be in the 25- to 30-degree range. Sounds repetitive? Yes, but I think for many of us, it’s a dry, welcome, relief.
Sunday and Monday will be around the same. Sunglasses will be needed, along with the usual winter coat. High pressure will slide through the Southeast, keeping us dry during this time. Highs will be in the low 40s.
The next “exciting” time for weather will be Tuesday. High pressure will eventually move offshore and a low-pressure storm will move off the South Carolina coast. However, similar to the Friday-Saturday storm, this one will pass harmlessly out to sea, riding the jet stream into the open Atlantic Ocean. That will make it eight days dry.
Then, expect dry weather for the rest of next week. A clipper system will pass Thursday, but it should be starved for moisture, so expect just clouds. The Climate Prediction Center, an agency under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, gives South Jersey anywhere between a 33% to 50% chance of being drier than average between next Tuesday and next Saturday, compared to average or wetter than average conditions. That very much looks to hold true here.
