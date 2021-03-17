Weather: Clouds for Wednesday, storm for Thursday, with Friday snow possible

Wednesday will be a dry day, albeit a cloudy one as moisture close to the ground prevents too much sun from shining. That moisture will eventually turn to rain in what will be a washout of a Thursday.
Rain will continue through Friday morning, possibly ending as accumulating snow.
Temperatures slowly rose overnight. As we go into our Wednesday morning, expect temperatures between 40 and 45 in most places. A southeasterly wind will blow, which will turn to the northeast for the afternoon.
Outdoor work and activities will be a go; don’t be scared off by the cloudy sky. If we had full sunshine, we’d likely climb to near 60 for highs. However, low 50s in Rio Grande and the mainland, with upper 40s in Cape May and the shore, will do. If we catch a few breaks of sun, we’ll be lucky.
Wednesday night will see clouds thicken up ahead of a storm system that will definitely bust the drought of dry weather. Some of you were dry Tuesday, so we’re going to extend our streak to 16 days after the clock strikes midnight Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s for the evening, rising slowly overnight. We should be near 50 by sunrise.
If you need to do something outside Thursday, do it before 8 to 10 a.m. Rain will develop afterward. Expect a soaker for the rest of the day, with periods of light to moderate rain. A surge of warm air should bring us into the 50s, especially along the coast, closest to the balmy blast.
From about sunset to midnight, expect just a few rain showers.
As low pressure moves toward Nova Scotia, strong northeast winds will blow early Friday morning and for much of the day. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will be the result. Rain will pick up in intensity early Friday, as a band of moisture stubbornly sits along the Interstate 95 corridor.
Friday morning, a trough axis, or an upper level cold front, will pass through. That will send a surge of cold air our way.
What I’m watching to see is whether the cold air will chase down the precipitation that will fall into the morning, turning rain into a wintry mix and then snow.
Usually, I hate to forecast this, because it rarely happens. However, given how sluggish the precipitation will be to move out — we should be done between noon and 2 p.m. — I’m willing to say some wintry weather will fall. This will happen from 9 a.m. onward, from west to east in South Jersey.
A scattered coating to an inch of snow or sleet would be the case. On average, the last measurable snow at Atlantic City International Airport is March 7. So this would be nearly two weeks later than average.
Also, it’s been a while, but coastal flooding will be possible with the Friday morning and likely the Friday evening high tide.
Minor flood stage would be all, with just the typical hot spots seeing water.
