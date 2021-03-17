Weather: Clouds for Wednesday, storm for Thursday, with Friday snow possible

Wednesday will be a dry day, albeit a cloudy one as moisture close to the ground prevents too much sun from shining. That moisture will eventually turn to rain in what will be a washout of a Thursday.

Rain will continue through Friday morning, possibly ending as accumulating snow.

Temperatures slowly rose overnight. As we go into our Wednesday morning, expect temperatures between 40 and 45 in most places. A southeasterly wind will blow, which will turn to the northeast for the afternoon.

Outdoor work and activities will be a go; don’t be scared off by the cloudy sky. If we had full sunshine, we’d likely climb to near 60 for highs. However, low 50s in Rio Grande and the mainland, with upper 40s in Cape May and the shore, will do. If we catch a few breaks of sun, we’ll be lucky.

Wednesday night will see clouds thicken up ahead of a storm system that will definitely bust the drought of dry weather. Some of you were dry Tuesday, so we’re going to extend our streak to 16 days after the clock strikes midnight Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s for the evening, rising slowly overnight. We should be near 50 by sunrise.