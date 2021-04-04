Weather: Clouds clear for a bright Easter, last day of Passover

A weak storm system will pass early Sunday, bringing just cloud cover to kick off the day. However, the sun will be out and about for the afternoon as we warm up for the last day of Passover, as well as Easter.

Saturday morning, we were in the 20s on the mainland and flirting with the freezing mark at the shore. Sunday morning is a different story, one more fitting for the first Sunday in April. A jacket will do, the day starting out in the upper 30s in Buena Vista Township and inland spots, with low 40s in Barnegat Light, where I spent a good amount of time Friday working on a drone project.

We will be mostly cloudy in the morning, but that will not be representative of the day as a whole. A weak disturbance will exit the coast, and by 11 a.m., we’ll brighten up.

So whether its religious services, brunch or time with the family, everything outside will be very nice. The strong early April sun will hop temperatures up to the low to mid-60s, even at the shore. However, a sea breeze later in the day will knock the islands back down to the 50s on an east wind.

Sunday evening temps will fall through the 50s. You can leave the windows open as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. Overnight lows will be at or just above 40 degrees, a typical early April night for us.

