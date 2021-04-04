Weather: Clouds clear for a bright Easter, last day of Passover

A weak storm system will pass early Sunday, bringing just cloud cover to kick off the day. However, the sun will be out and about for the afternoon as we warm up for the last day of Passover, as well as Easter.
Saturday morning, we were in the 20s on the mainland and flirting with the freezing mark at the shore. Sunday morning is a different story, one more fitting for the first Sunday in April. A jacket will do, the day starting out in the upper 30s in Buena Vista Township and inland spots, with low 40s in Barnegat Light, where I spent a good amount of time Friday working on a drone project.
We will be mostly cloudy in the morning, but that will not be representative of the day as a whole. A weak disturbance will exit the coast, and by 11 a.m., we’ll brighten up.
So whether its religious services, brunch or time with the family, everything outside will be very nice. The strong early April sun will hop temperatures up to the low to mid-60s, even at the shore. However, a sea breeze later in the day will knock the islands back down to the 50s on an east wind.
Sunday evening temps will fall through the 50s. You can leave the windows open as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. Overnight lows will be at or just above 40 degrees, a typical early April night for us.
Looking to the week ahead, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will move across the southern tier of the United States. We’ll be on the northern edge of it, so while we won’t get shorts and T-shirt weather, we will get a string of comfortably mild days, staying mostly dry until the end of the week.
Monday will be a continuation of Sunday afternoon — bright, beautiful and comfortable enough to leave the windows open. A west wind should pin the sea breeze back to just the strip of sand on the beach. Therefore, it’ll be the mid- to upper 60s for everyone in the area.
Monday evening will be good for outdoor dining; just carry a light jacket. Temperatures will move through the 50s. The ridge of high pressure will prevent us from falling too far, and we should wind up at 40 to 45 degrees for a Tuesday morning low.
Tuesday morning will have plenty of sun. From Tuesday p.m. to Wednesday a.m., though, we’re going to have a war between a cold front moving in from the Midwest and surface high pressure in the Deep South.
Groups of showers will try to pass through during this time. However, the very dry air will try to diminish this to just clouds. I believe, at first, the dry air will win. Tuesday should be a dry day, with increasing p.m. clouds and highs in the low to mid-60s. However, very spotty showers will be around Tuesday night into the first hours of Wednesday.
Lastly, please limit your burning and put out any cigars or cigarettes completely if you are in wooded areas. The risk for wildfires will be elevated from Sunday until Wednesday.
