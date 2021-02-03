Weather: Clearing out Wednesday but another nor'easter possible, with 20s after

After three days of rain, snow, tidal flooding and winds, South Jersey will finally clear out Wednesday.
However, it will be short-lived. A period of rain comes Friday. Then, I’m tracking snow, possibly from a nor’easter, with another bitter blast to follow early next week.
Be careful for icy spots Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid-20s on the mainland and just around 30 at the shore. Thankfully, road crews have had all night to prepare for this, so I imagine problems would be limited.
Otherwise, we’re saying happy trails to our nor’easter. It brought two and a half days of rain and snow. I don’t have actual records, but if I had to venture a guess, it’s in the top quarter for the longest events of the last 150 years.
While snow is still falling in South Jersey, snowfall totals pour in from around the region.
High pressure will fill in from the west. That will keep us breezy out of the northwest, with sustained winds 15-20 mph and gusts in the 30s. It will also increase the amount of sunshine throughout the day. Enjoy the sun, though it won’t warm us much. Upper 30s for high temperatures will be all.
Going into Wednesday night, temperatures will fall below freezing quickly after dark with a mainly clear sky. Then, overnight, low temperatures will be in the low 20s for Vineland and Hammonton, where the snow-covered ground will lead to a colder night.
On the mainland, where snow cover lacks, lows will be in the upper 20s. Atlantic City and the shore will be around 30.
If you’re looking for comfortable, winter weather, Thursday will be my pick of the week. High pressure will fully be in store. That will mean a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees, sitting right about average for this time of the year.
Clouds will increase Thursday night, though. Winds will turn to the southeast, getting milder, therefore, lows will be in the upper 20s inland with mid-30s at the shore.
A round of rain showers will fall between 4 and 8 a.m. that will be with a warm front. Then, there will be a brief break. Rain will return late morning, which will last until the mid-afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but long outdoor projects should wait for another day. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Saturday will be dry and the better of the two days to be out. A quick hit of high pressure will bring sun and highs in the 40s. Then, I’m watching for another storm Sunday.
Here’s the setup: A low-pressure system will go off of the southeast coast and cut to the northeast. An Alberta Clipper will then move in from the west. If they feed off each other, it will be another storm like the one we just got. If they don’t, then the Alberta Clipper likely just gets us, which means Sunday snow showers.
On the back end, arctic air will move in. Expect below-freezing highs Monday and Tuesday.
