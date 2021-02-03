Weather: Clearing out Wednesday but another nor'easter possible, with 20s after

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Going into Wednesday night, temperatures will fall below freezing quickly after dark with a mainly clear sky. Then, overnight, low temperatures will be in the low 20s for Vineland and Hammonton, where the snow-covered ground will lead to a colder night.

On the mainland, where snow cover lacks, lows will be in the upper 20s. Atlantic City and the shore will be around 30.

If you’re looking for comfortable, winter weather, Thursday will be my pick of the week. High pressure will fully be in store. That will mean a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees, sitting right about average for this time of the year.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, though. Winds will turn to the southeast, getting milder, therefore, lows will be in the upper 20s inland with mid-30s at the shore.

A round of rain showers will fall between 4 and 8 a.m. that will be with a warm front. Then, there will be a brief break. Rain will return late morning, which will last until the mid-afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but long outdoor projects should wait for another day. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s.