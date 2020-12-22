Weather: Christmas Eve could bring 60 mph gusts, heavy rain, cold for Christmas

For the eighth time in nine years, Christmas Eve will likely bring a wet, but not white start to the holiday Thursday. However, temperatures will crash Christmas and into the weekend, perhaps not bringing a wintry wonderland but a definite chill to the air.
After overnight showers, and some of you did have non-accumulating snow, it will just be clouds on this Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s to start.
Eventually, high pressure will settle in from the Deep South. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest. Still, given the southern nature of the airmass we will warm up and the clouds clear out. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
During the evening, temperatures will slide through the 40s and into the 30s. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, and if you’re mad that you couldn’t see the Great Conjunction Monday night, you’ll have a much better shot Tuesday night. Jupiter and Saturn will not be as close as they were Monday night, but you’ll barely notice the difference.
Overnight, low temperatures will range from the mid-20s on the mainland to around 32 at the shore. Pretty typical for the days leading up to Christmas.
Wednesday will be the brightest day of the week. We’ll be mostly sunny in the morning and stay that way all day long. Whether it’s last minute holiday shopping in Smithville and Cape May or burning off some of the holiday desserts with a run, it will be a nice day for it. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s for most everywhere.
Clouds will then thicken Wednesday night. This will help to retain the heat from the day.
As a result, we’ll only fall through the 40s during the evening, not bad to take a stroll to enjoy being with friends or family out safely. Overnight, lows will be in the upper 30s on the mainland and the mid-40s at the shore. Christmas Eve will be the big weather day of the week. A strong low-pressure system will move through the Great Lakes states. A potent cold front will drag down to the south, extending all the way to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.
Out ahead of the front will be plenty of clouds and strong, southerly winds. Winds will be around 15 mph for most of the day. Temperatures will be balmy, hovering around 60 for most of the region. However, during the late afternoon and evening, expect the potential for damaging winds.
At the shore, sustained winds will be around 30 mph, with gusts to 60 mph. That will be enough to take down tree branches and power lines. It’s not the best timing for a storm, but alas, it will be our fate. On the mainland, expect sustained winds of 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
A line of heavy rain will march in with the front. We’ll need another day for the timing but it’ll be late Thursday into Thursday night.
