Weather: Christmas Eve could bring 60 mph gusts, heavy rain, cold for Christmas

For the eighth time in nine years, Christmas Eve will likely bring a wet, but not white start to the holiday Thursday. However, temperatures will crash Christmas and into the weekend, perhaps not bringing a wintry wonderland but a definite chill to the air.

After overnight showers, and some of you did have non-accumulating snow, it will just be clouds on this Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s to start.

Eventually, high pressure will settle in from the Deep South. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest. Still, given the southern nature of the airmass we will warm up and the clouds clear out. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

During the evening, temperatures will slide through the 40s and into the 30s. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, and if you’re mad that you couldn’t see the Great Conjunction Monday night, you’ll have a much better shot Tuesday night. Jupiter and Saturn will not be as close as they were Monday night, but you’ll barely notice the difference.

+6 Two women strive to shelter Cumberland County homeless after law change A change to the state’s Code Blue alert law early this year has strained the services of age…

Overnight, low temperatures will range from the mid-20s on the mainland to around 32 at the shore. Pretty typical for the days leading up to Christmas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}