Weather: Chilly wind blows as climatological winter begins Tuesday

Happy climatological winter, South Jersey! The coldest three months of the year, on average, are here.
Temperatures Tuesday will start out in the low 40s on the mainland and the mid-40s at the shore. We’ll have a breezy, westerly wind blowing around 15 mph that will stay with us throughout the day. Despite it being a westerly wind, it is blowing in cold air. As a result, we do not rise much from our morning low temperatures. Under a mix of clouds and sun, high temperatures will only peak around 50 degrees. We’ll rise only five to seven degrees for the day.
While most of the precipitation, rain and snow, will sit about 200 miles to the west. A rain shower may sneak into the area from 1 to 7 p.m. However, all outdoor plans should remain on, as the coverage of these will be quite low.
We’ll have a partly cloudy evening. Winds will lighten and between the calm wind and low dew points, the heat from the day will be able to escape quickly into outer space. Called radiational cooling, it will allow temperatures to drop through the 40s and into the 30s by midnight. Overnight, lows will range from around 30 degrees in Woodbine and the mainland to the upper 30s in the Wildwoods and the shore.
Support Local Journalism
The winter of 2020-21 will likely take a page from the warm and nearly snowless playbook of …
By Wednesday, we’ll be squeezed in between the same low pressure that brought the tornado watch Sunday, well into Canada, and a large high pressure system that ranges from Florida to western Canada. West-northwest winds will be squeezed into our area, around 15 mph sustained. With a lower floor to work off with our morning lows, high temperatures will be lower than Tuesday. Jackets will be needed all day long, with high temperatures in the mid-40s throughout the area, about five degrees below average for this time of the year.
Wednesday evening will again have a clear sky and low dew points, though winds will be even lighter. Radiational cooling will be stronger as we will fall well into the 30s on the mainland by midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s inland, while the milder ocean waters will keep the shore in the mid-30s.
High pressure will be nearby Thursday, bringing plentiful sunshine. It will be a good day for outdoor work or activities, as highs will rise into the low to mid-50s everywhere.
As we go into the weekend, another low pressure system will come out of the Gulf of Mexico, into the southeastern United States and then be somewhere near South Jersey. It’s a little too early to give specifics. However, at this point, I am confident that Friday will be a dry day, with highs in the 50s. Either Saturday or Sunday will have rain. Coastal flooding and strong winds will not be ruled out.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
A mostly sunny sky turns mostly cloudy on a strong west-northwesterly wind. A rain shower will be possible from 1 to 7 p.m.
More sun than clouds. Windy from the west-northwest.
Mostly sunny
Slowly thickening clouds
Watching a storm system nearby
A storm will lurk nearby but will need more time for details.
A mix of sun and clouds
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.