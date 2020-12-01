Weather: Chilly wind blows as climatological winter begins Tuesday

Happy climatological winter, South Jersey! The coldest three months of the year, on average, are here.

Temperatures Tuesday will start out in the low 40s on the mainland and the mid-40s at the shore. We’ll have a breezy, westerly wind blowing around 15 mph that will stay with us throughout the day. Despite it being a westerly wind, it is blowing in cold air. As a result, we do not rise much from our morning low temperatures. Under a mix of clouds and sun, high temperatures will only peak around 50 degrees. We’ll rise only five to seven degrees for the day.

While most of the precipitation, rain and snow, will sit about 200 miles to the west. A rain shower may sneak into the area from 1 to 7 p.m. However, all outdoor plans should remain on, as the coverage of these will be quite low.

We’ll have a partly cloudy evening. Winds will lighten and between the calm wind and low dew points, the heat from the day will be able to escape quickly into outer space. Called radiational cooling, it will allow temperatures to drop through the 40s and into the 30s by midnight. Overnight, lows will range from around 30 degrees in Woodbine and the mainland to the upper 30s in the Wildwoods and the shore.

