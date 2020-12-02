Weather: Chilliest day of the week Wednesday, watching weekend storm

Wednesday will be a day for jackets, but temperatures will recover for the rest of the week. All attention will then turn toward another large storm system that will meander somewhere near the region.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out around 32 on the mainland with upper 30s at the shore. That’s right around seasonable for this time of year. However, factor in the steady, west-northwest wind around 15 mph, and it will be feeling like the 20s to kick off the day.
While there will be plenty of sunshine, it will not do much to cut the chill. Being that it’s December, we’re barely getting much Vitamin D from the sun. In fact, the sun will only rise up to 28.5 degrees above the horizon Wednesday. On July 2, shortly after the summer solstice, 28.5 degrees is the sun angle for 8:30 a.m.
High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on the mainland and upper 40s at the shore. With the breeze, it’ll feel closer to 40 degrees. Outdoor activities will be OK as long as you bundle up. The wind, while present, will not be as strong as Tuesday.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s on the mainland, with mid-30s for Beach Haven and the shore. Overall, a pretty typical night for early December.
Winds will lighten even more into Thursday, and with high pressure in the Carolinas, expect a milder day. High temperatures will rise into the 50s throughout the area, and the sunshine should be plentiful. It may not be a bad idea to leave the windows open for an hour or so to get some fresh air in.
On Thursday night, expect temperatures to fall into the 50s and 40s. Eventually, winds will turn to the southwest, which will raise the floor for how low temperatures will go. The mainland should stay above freezing, in the mid-30s, with a few colder exceptions well into the Pine Barrens. The milder shore should bottom out in the mid-40s.
Friday will then be the transition day into a stormy weekend. While it will be a dry day, high, cirrus clouds will cast a blanket over the sky. The southwest wind means temperatures will climb into the mid-50s.
We’re going to need another day to determine start and end times for the weekend storm, as well as how much wind, rain and coastal flooding we will see. What I can tell you now is it will not pour all weekend long. Rain is favored more Saturday than Sunday. Winds will be strong from the northwest on the back side of the system.
A storm track over New Jersey would bring a wetter and warmer storm. Meanwhile, a storm just offshore would bring a cold rain, but not for too long.
More sun than clouds. Windy from the west-northwest.
Mostly sunny
Mostly cloudy
Watching a storm system to bring rain as well as potentially winds and coastal flooding.
A storm will lurk nearby but will need more time for details.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny
