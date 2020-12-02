Weather: Chilliest day of the week Wednesday, watching weekend storm

Wednesday will be a day for jackets, but temperatures will recover for the rest of the week. All attention will then turn toward another large storm system that will meander somewhere near the region.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out around 32 on the mainland with upper 30s at the shore. That’s right around seasonable for this time of year. However, factor in the steady, west-northwest wind around 15 mph, and it will be feeling like the 20s to kick off the day.

While there will be plenty of sunshine, it will not do much to cut the chill. Being that it’s December, we’re barely getting much Vitamin D from the sun. In fact, the sun will only rise up to 28.5 degrees above the horizon Wednesday. On July 2, shortly after the summer solstice, 28.5 degrees is the sun angle for 8:30 a.m.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on the mainland and upper 40s at the shore. With the breeze, it’ll feel closer to 40 degrees. Outdoor activities will be OK as long as you bundle up. The wind, while present, will not be as strong as Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s on the mainland, with mid-30s for Beach Haven and the shore. Overall, a pretty typical night for early December.