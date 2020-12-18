Weather: Calm and cold after the storm, with mostly dry weekend ahead

While the winds and rain are gone, the same cold air from Thursday will continue into Friday, slowly moderating into the weekend. Expect plenty of sun Friday, but clouds slowly build in over the weekend until a few showers fall Sunday.

Temperatures Friday morning range from the low 20s on the mainland to the upper 20s at the shore. The mostly cloudy sky overnight kept in what very little heat we had from the day Thursday. If the sky cleared out, we would have had widespread teens for lows for the inland spots.

There will be another round of coastal flooding with the Friday morning high tide. It will not be as high as the Wednesday evening or Thursday morning crests. That being said, it will be minor flood stage so move your cars if you need to. Also, do not drive through the flooded water. I saw one car struggling to move through the water in Ventnor on Thursday, a potentially dangerous situation.

Find your high tide times here In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…

High pressure will dominate New Jersey for Friday. It has a French connection, as the center of the high pressure stretches from Quebec down to Louisiana and into the Gulf of Mexico.

