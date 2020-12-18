Weather: Calm and cold after the storm, with mostly dry weekend ahead

While the winds and rain are gone, the same cold air from Thursday will continue into Friday, slowly moderating into the weekend. Expect plenty of sun Friday, but clouds slowly build in over the weekend until a few showers fall Sunday.
Temperatures Friday morning range from the low 20s on the mainland to the upper 20s at the shore. The mostly cloudy sky overnight kept in what very little heat we had from the day Thursday. If the sky cleared out, we would have had widespread teens for lows for the inland spots.
There will be another round of coastal flooding with the Friday morning high tide. It will not be as high as the Wednesday evening or Thursday morning crests. That being said, it will be minor flood stage so move your cars if you need to. Also, do not drive through the flooded water. I saw one car struggling to move through the water in Ventnor on Thursday, a potentially dangerous situation.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
High pressure will dominate New Jersey for Friday. It has a French connection, as the center of the high pressure stretches from Quebec down to Louisiana and into the Gulf of Mexico.
Support Local Journalism
Even colder air will move in, which will bring the coldest day of the season thus far. Expect high temperatures to be just around 32 degrees on the mainland, with mid-30s at the shore. In fact, this should be the coldest day of the year at Atlantic City International Airport, a testament to last winter, when the coldest temperature was 35 degrees.
That will set us up for a cold Friday night. We’ll shiver through the 20s in the evening under a mainly clear sky. All we’re missing to complete the wintry feel will be the snow. Dec. 18 is the average earliest snowfall at A.C. International.
Overnight, expect low temperatures to be in the upper teens on the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore. Bundle up.
This long high-pressure system will slowly slide offshore Saturday. This will bring southerly winds around the clockwise spinning high. It won’t be much, but it will be enough push high temperatures into the low and mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. It will be comfortable for last minute holiday shopping outside, or for a run around the neighborhood.
Saturday evening will be a bit milder. It’ll be just typical December cold. The evening will see temperatures slide through the 30s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s in Millville and the mainland with mid-30s in Margate (where I was for a Facebook Live Thursday morning) and the shore.
South Jersey will slip from the grip of the high pressure for Sunday. A low-pressure system will move through the Deep South and then ride up the East Coast. A nor’easter? Yes, but it will be much weaker than the one we just went through.
Rather, just expect a few afternoon or evening showers, mainly along the shore. I don’t expect a washout by any stretch.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny. Cold.
Partly sunny and milder
Watching for a few showers, but it will not be a washout.
Mostly cloudy. Likely to be dry.
A mix of sun and clouds.
Partly sunny
Watching a coastal storm that is forecasted to be a few hundred miles offshore.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.