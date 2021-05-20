Weather: Big differences between shore and inland temperatures Thursday

On the mainland, Thursday will be another day of a summer sizzle. Along the coast, however, a southerly onshore wind will make things cooler than Wednesday. Going into the weekend, I continue to track a “backdoor cold front” but it should stay away.

High pressure will be located just offshore for the day. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure will be southerly winds, different than the westerly winds we had Wednesday (with a slight, onshore wind at the coast).

While south winds mean warm air for most of the country, for the shore, it means cooler air, with the chilly Atlantic Ocean in that direction.

So, we’ll start out in the low to mid-50s everywhere. Then, by about noon, I believe high temperatures will largely stall in the low 70s at the shore and the Cumberland County bayshore. For the Garden State Parkway corridor, it’ll be in the upper 70s. Meanwhile, further inland that day, expect low to mid-80s again. Either way, it will still be comfortable. Just bring the sunscreen, as you can burn in about 20 minutes.

