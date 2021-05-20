Weather: Big differences between shore and inland temperatures Thursday

On the mainland, Thursday will be another day of a summer sizzle. Along the coast, however, a southerly onshore wind will make things cooler than Wednesday. Going into the weekend, I continue to track a “backdoor cold front” but it should stay away.
High pressure will be located just offshore for the day. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure will be southerly winds, different than the westerly winds we had Wednesday (with a slight, onshore wind at the coast).
While south winds mean warm air for most of the country, for the shore, it means cooler air, with the chilly Atlantic Ocean in that direction.
So, we’ll start out in the low to mid-50s everywhere. Then, by about noon, I believe high temperatures will largely stall in the low 70s at the shore and the Cumberland County bayshore. For the Garden State Parkway corridor, it’ll be in the upper 70s. Meanwhile, further inland that day, expect low to mid-80s again. Either way, it will still be comfortable. Just bring the sunscreen, as you can burn in about 20 minutes.
Going into the evening, we’ll be in the 70s and 60s with a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be very good to leave the windows open as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. On a side note, we really need the rain. The United States Drought Monitor will be updated Thursday, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see us in the pre-drought, moderate, flood stage.
Friday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s, more like late June than late May.
Friday will continue to see bright sunshine. Winds start off from the northeast and then turn south. All in all, I expect a pretty similar day to Thursday where we have a sharp temperature gradient. Highs will range from the low 70s to mid-80s, depending on how far away from the water you are. If this were Memorial Day Weekend, we’d be off to a very good start.
A cold front will sit nearby Friday night through Saturday night. It will be a backdoor cold front, with cool, marine air rushing in from the New England shores. It does look like this front will stay just enough away to keep us on the summery side. However, a thunderstorm will be possible along and east of the parkway. No washouts are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Just for context, the east end of Long Island will likely be in the 60s with a stiff, chilly wind. So if the front does hop on land, that would be what you can expect.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Likely dry and partly sunny
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. A shower will not be ruled out overnight.
A few p.m. showers inland.
A few showers, with some sun
Plenty of sunshine. Seasonable.
Sunny and even warmer.
Mostly sunny
