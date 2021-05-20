 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Big differences between shore and inland temperatures Thursday
0 comments
top story

Weather: Big differences between shore and inland temperatures Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Heat in Atlantic City

People enjoy first taste of summer on the beach in Atlantic City Wednesday April 28, 2021. Record high temperatures threaten to fall on both the mainland and the shore. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

On the mainland, Thursday will be another day of a summer sizzle. Along the coast, however, a southerly onshore wind will make things cooler than Wednesday. Going into the weekend, I continue to track a “backdoor cold front” but it should stay away.

High pressure will be located just offshore for the day. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure will be southerly winds, different than the westerly winds we had Wednesday (with a slight, onshore wind at the coast).

While south winds mean warm air for most of the country, for the shore, it means cooler air, with the chilly Atlantic Ocean in that direction.

So, we’ll start out in the low to mid-50s everywhere. Then, by about noon, I believe high temperatures will largely stall in the low 70s at the shore and the Cumberland County bayshore. For the Garden State Parkway corridor, it’ll be in the upper 70s. Meanwhile, further inland that day, expect low to mid-80s again. Either way, it will still be comfortable. Just bring the sunscreen, as you can burn in about 20 minutes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Going into the evening, we’ll be in the 70s and 60s with a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be very good to leave the windows open as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. On a side note, we really need the rain. The United States Drought Monitor will be updated Thursday, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see us in the pre-drought, moderate, flood stage.

Friday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s, more like late June than late May.

Friday will continue to see bright sunshine. Winds start off from the northeast and then turn south. All in all, I expect a pretty similar day to Thursday where we have a sharp temperature gradient. Highs will range from the low 70s to mid-80s, depending on how far away from the water you are. If this were Memorial Day Weekend, we’d be off to a very good start.

A cold front will sit nearby Friday night through Saturday night. It will be a backdoor cold front, with cool, marine air rushing in from the New England shores. It does look like this front will stay just enough away to keep us on the summery side. However, a thunderstorm will be possible along and east of the parkway. No washouts are expected Friday night and Saturday.

Just for context, the east end of Long Island will likely be in the 60s with a stiff, chilly wind. So if the front does hop on land, that would be what you can expect.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News