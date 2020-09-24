Weather: Beta's remnants will just clip South Jersey, mostly dry weekend

It’ll be another day of weather purgatory Friday, with a cloudy sky, but no rain to show for it. That will eventually change Friday night into Saturday as the remnants of Beta pass, but our weekend will be more dry than not when all is said and done.

Temperatures on Friday morning will be its mildest in days, starting out in the upper 50s on the mainland and the mid-60s along the shore. It’ll try to feel like summer, between those temperatures and dew points in the “touch humid” 60-degree range. However, Beta will block out the sun(some may even call it a Beta-blocker).

Friday will be a great day for any outdoor work or exercise. It will be a dry day, as temperatures rise into the mid-70s everywhere, spot on seasonable for our last Friday in September.

After two days of clouds, Beta will finally yield rain. The potential for a shower will begin after 11 p.m., so good news if you wanted to go to the boardwalk or eat downtown at your favorite restaurant. Temperatures will slide through the 70s and should be in the 60s by 11 p.m.

It will not be a washout Friday night. In fact, I’d imagine it’ll be a mostly dry night for all of us. Spotty showers will be around, mainly in Cape May County, closest to the low-pressure system.