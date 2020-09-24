Weather: Beta's remnants will just clip South Jersey, mostly dry weekend

It’ll be another day of weather purgatory Friday, with a cloudy sky, but no rain to show for it. That will eventually change Friday night into Saturday as the remnants of Beta pass, but our weekend will be more dry than not when all is said and done.
Temperatures on Friday morning will be its mildest in days, starting out in the upper 50s on the mainland and the mid-60s along the shore. It’ll try to feel like summer, between those temperatures and dew points in the “touch humid” 60-degree range. However, Beta will block out the sun(some may even call it a Beta-blocker).
Friday will be a great day for any outdoor work or exercise. It will be a dry day, as temperatures rise into the mid-70s everywhere, spot on seasonable for our last Friday in September.
After two days of clouds, Beta will finally yield rain. The potential for a shower will begin after 11 p.m., so good news if you wanted to go to the boardwalk or eat downtown at your favorite restaurant. Temperatures will slide through the 70s and should be in the 60s by 11 p.m.
It will not be a washout Friday night. In fact, I’d imagine it’ll be a mostly dry night for all of us. Spotty showers will be around, mainly in Cape May County, closest to the low-pressure system.
Saturday morning lows will be in the 60- to 65-degree range. The potential for a shower will be present until 2 p.m., as the low pressure finally shifts off the Virginia coast. Anywhere is fair game for a shower. Again, though, it will mainly be in Cape May County and then along the shore.
Do not cancel your outdoor plans unless even a brief shower will ruin what you were going to do. Overall, it will be a comfortable day, with high temperatures 70 to 75 degrees.
After 2 p.m. we’ll get partial clearing. You’ll see a sunset Saturday night, which will be quite comfortable. Temperatures will slide into the 60s during the evening, and we’ll bottom out in the low 60s in Buena Vista Township and the inland spots, with mid-60s in Brigantine and the shore.
Sunday will be the brighter of the two weekend days; we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout. More sunshine will mean the temperature climbs into the mid- to upper 70s. With southerly winds, more moisture will get drawn in, which will spark off isolated showers and storms during the p.m. Like Saturday, it will not be a washout.
The Monday-through-Wednesday period will be interesting. Two fronts will pass, and a low-pressure system that reminds me of winter will spin in Eastern Canada. I’d expect two lines of storms to pass during this time, likely Monday morning and then at some point Tuesday.
Winds will howl from the south Monday and enough sun shines, we will get to the mid-80s inland,. However, I’ll go mid-70s for now.
