Delaware Bay water laps against the shore at the peak of high tide along Reeds Beach, Middle Towship. Wednesday July 19, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Sprawling high pressure and a lack of muggy air will make it wonderful for anything except building a snowman outside for this Labor Day weekend. Unsettled weather will then return for the middle of next week.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be crisp on the mainland. The Pine Barrens will be in the mid-50s. Meanwhile, the rest of the inland spots will be in the upper 50s, great windows open weather to start the day. Even at the shore, morning lows in the mid-60s is very nice.

Nice is the theme for the weekend. It doesn’t take a meteorologist to know that Labor Day weekend typically is our “best” weekend to be outside. We lose the ups and downs of what is still spring for Memorial Day weekend. We also lose the broiling sun and humidity of the Fourth of the July. Labor Day weekend has a warm September sun, and is typically rain-free. In fact, at Atlantic City International Airport Sept. 4 and 5 are the driest days of the year, on average, with just 14% of days being wet in the over 70-year history.

Still, this is above average weather for Labor Day weekend standards. We don’t have much of the mugginess that early September can still bring, not the 90s. (Side note — I’m all for the Florida-like summer weather, but I can appreciate this).

Saturday afternoon will be loaded with sunshine, with a gentle northeasterly wind. It will be cooler than in days past, but near 80 readings in Vineland and inland spots, with upper 70s in Ventnor and the shore are pretty fine.

During the evening, temperatures will slide through the 70s, with 60s by midnight on the mainland. Under a star-filled sky, we’ll have low temperatures in the upper 50s most spots away from the coast. The shore will be in the 60s. Quite nice for a stroll around the block to kick off the day.

Sunday will be about the same. Lots of sunshine, with not a lot of muggy air around. High pressure will keep rain toward the Great Lakes and the Deep South, far from us. So, for a cookout, some pool time, a day at the beach or an outdoor project, all will be wonderful. Afternoon highs will again sit on either side of 80 degrees.

The extended part of the weekend will be just as comfortable. The dew points will go from the dry 50s to a purgatory type of 60s.

Still, though, you won’t have the sweat on your neck from the sticky air. Enjoy the mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will again sit near 80.

The next shot of rain won’t come until Wednesday and Thursday. Southeast winds will blow around a high-pressure system well out in the Atlantic and an approaching system moving in from the Great Plains.

No washouts will be around, just expect spotty showers and storms. However, keep in mind minor stage coastal flooding on that wind Thursday.

