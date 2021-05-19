Weather: Beach days arrive as wildfire concerns continue into the week

For most of us, the rest of the week will see summer’s warm air settle in, giving us a string of beach and pool days. And while the low humidity will keep your hair looking good, unfortunately it will continue to bring a risk of wildfire spread.

I was trying to come up with a word to describe what Wednesday morning will feel like. The one that came to mind is invigorating. We’ll have a bright, blue sky as the sun climbs. We’ll have morning lows in the mid-50s on the mainland and shore, which sits just a touch above average.

High pressure at the surface is situated just to the south. Aloft, the atmosphere will be thicker than usual, giving it a bigger ability to hold in heat.

With a light, westerly wind at the surface and loads of sunshine, the shore and mainland will be more similar than usual for temperatures. The beaches will be around 80. We’ll be in the low 80s right on the mainland, while we’ll have mid-80s further inland, where a few fair weather clouds will mix with the sun. With dew points in the “dry” 50-degree range, it won’t feel like a sauna out there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you do head to the beach, don’t go in the water. Water temperatures are just plain chilly, and there will be no lifeguards around to save you. Sorry to be so negative, but do enjoy if you head out!