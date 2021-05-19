Weather: Beach days arrive as wildfire concerns continue into the week

For most of us, the rest of the week will see summer’s warm air settle in, giving us a string of beach and pool days. And while the low humidity will keep your hair looking good, unfortunately it will continue to bring a risk of wildfire spread.
I was trying to come up with a word to describe what Wednesday morning will feel like. The one that came to mind is invigorating. We’ll have a bright, blue sky as the sun climbs. We’ll have morning lows in the mid-50s on the mainland and shore, which sits just a touch above average.
High pressure at the surface is situated just to the south. Aloft, the atmosphere will be thicker than usual, giving it a bigger ability to hold in heat.
With a light, westerly wind at the surface and loads of sunshine, the shore and mainland will be more similar than usual for temperatures. The beaches will be around 80. We’ll be in the low 80s right on the mainland, while we’ll have mid-80s further inland, where a few fair weather clouds will mix with the sun. With dew points in the “dry” 50-degree range, it won’t feel like a sauna out there.
If you do head to the beach, don’t go in the water. Water temperatures are just plain chilly, and there will be no lifeguards around to save you. Sorry to be so negative, but do enjoy if you head out!
Going into the evening, we’ll be in the 70s and 60s throughout. The mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to fall pretty quickly. For the mainland, lows will be in the mid-50s, a 30-degree temperature swing. The shore will be around there as well.
With winds light Thursday, we’ll be a little bit hotter in Estell Manor and the inland spots as we soak up the sun. At the shore, the typical, cooling sea breezes will develop. With an onshore wind, Ocean City and the shore will be in the mid-70s. The dew points will stay low again so it will be comfortable for outdoor work or activities.
Thursday evening looks good for outdoor dining and a long evening stroll. You likely won’t need a jacket, with temperatures in the 70s and 60s through midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s for most under a partly cloudy sky.
An upper level low-pressure system will sit a few hundred miles offshore Friday. This will make our atmosphere a little thinner, losing the ability to hold heat. Therefore, Friday will be a little bit cooler than days past. However, it will still be warm as we will top out in the low 80s inland and mid-70s at the shore.
The main forecast question becomes the weekend. Will that upper level low push a “backdoor” surface cold front from New England to New Jersey? If it does go all the way through, expect showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday with temperatures below average.
If it doesn’t, our warm, summery air will extend into the weekend. I’m leaning in the second camp and the forecast remains warm. However, if you have plans into the northern half of the state, I’d take a sweatshirt or jacket.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Likely dry and partly sunny
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. A shower will not be ruled out overnight.
A few p.m. showers inland.
A few showers, with some sun
Plenty of sunshine. Seasonable.
Sunny and even warmer.
Mostly sunny
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
