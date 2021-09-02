Weather: Barely a drop of rain between Thursday and Labor Day

As busy and active of a day and night Wednesday was for the Mid-Atlantic, we’ll be making up for it, big time, going into Labor Day weekend. Expect plenty of sun, fairly seasonable temperatures and lower dew points.
Any rain from the remnants of Ida will be gone by sunrise. Winds will still be gusty, and it will still be fairly humid Thursday morning, though. Temperatures will start out around 70 degrees.
Residual areas of road, stream and creek flooding will be around into the morning, but we will improve as the day goes on. Improving is the key word here. Winds will be gusty, up to 30 mph. However, as they transition from the southwest to the north, drier air will move in, sending dew points down through the 60s from the sticky 70s.
There will actually be cooler air with this as well. Tapping into a quickly cooling Canada, temperatures will only be in the upper 70s for highs, on the lower end of the season.
So if you have outdoor plans, we are looking good. If you’re like me and going to the Rutgers football game against Temple for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, it will feel like football weather. Bring a light jacket or at least pants.
The beach will be OK, but it might be more of a boardwalk day, as the sand will be whipping.
Going into the evening, the combination of a diminishing wind, lower dew points and a mainly clear sky will promote radiational cooling on the mainland, where the heat from the day escapes into outer space.
So, into the 70s and 60s we will go during the evening as the northerly winds calm. You can leave the windows open at night, even at the shore. Lows will be in the upper 50s for Estell Manor and inland spots, with Ventnor and the shore in the lower 60s.
With high pressure large and in charge, we’re going to be soaking in the sun on what will be a great kickoff to the holiday weekend Friday. The cooler air from aloft will work in, so highs will be in the comfortable, if a little chilly for the beach or pool mid-70s. However, if you’re setting up for a weekend barbecue or want to tackle one more summer outdoor project, it will be divine out.
Friday evening will basically be the same as Thursday night. Temperatures will go into the 70s and 60s after dark with barely a cloud around. Low dew points in the 50s mean low air temperatures will be in the upper 50s inland, with mid-60s at the shore.
Saturday will essentially carry over from Friday. The still-strong early September sun will moderate the airmass from Canada as high pressure will remain. As a result, temperatures for afternoon highs will climb a few degrees. Expect upper 70s as the sun will bear down upon us. I have to laugh, because for as rainy, cold and windy as Memorial Day weekend was, this will be nearly the opposite.
The only shot of rain I see for the holiday weekend will be Sunday night as a weak cold front passes through. Expect a few showers and storms in South Jersey. However, given the drier airmass, don’t expect any severe weather or flooding. Furthermore, both Sunday and Monday will be bright and warm, with 80s for highs.
Larry is the latest tropical system in the Atlantic, here are all the storm names
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - Used
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - Used
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida - Used
Julian - Used
Kate - In progress
Kate developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 28
Larry - In progress
Larry developed off the West Coast of Africa on Aug. 31.
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
