Weather: Barely a drop of rain between Thursday and Labor Day
Sunny Atlantic City Winter Drone

As busy and active of a day and night Wednesday was for the Mid-Atlantic, we’ll be making up for it, big time, going into Labor Day weekend. Expect plenty of sun, fairly seasonable temperatures and lower dew points.

Any rain from the remnants of Ida will be gone by sunrise. Winds will still be gusty, and it will still be fairly humid Thursday morning, though. Temperatures will start out around 70 degrees.

Residual areas of road, stream and creek flooding will be around into the morning, but we will improve as the day goes on. Improving is the key word here. Winds will be gusty, up to 30 mph. However, as they transition from the southwest to the north, drier air will move in, sending dew points down through the 60s from the sticky 70s.

There will actually be cooler air with this as well. Tapping into a quickly cooling Canada, temperatures will only be in the upper 70s for highs, on the lower end of the season.

So if you have outdoor plans, we are looking good. If you’re like me and going to the Rutgers football game against Temple for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, it will feel like football weather. Bring a light jacket or at least pants.

The first Rutgers football game with fans in 649 days will take place Thursday as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the nearby Temple Owls at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the rain will be long gone for kick off.

The beach will be OK, but it might be more of a boardwalk day, as the sand will be whipping.

Going into the evening, the combination of a diminishing wind, lower dew points and a mainly clear sky will promote radiational cooling on the mainland, where the heat from the day escapes into outer space.

So, into the 70s and 60s we will go during the evening as the northerly winds calm. You can leave the windows open at night, even at the shore. Lows will be in the upper 50s for Estell Manor and inland spots, with Ventnor and the shore in the lower 60s.

With high pressure large and in charge, we’re going to be soaking in the sun on what will be a great kickoff to the holiday weekend Friday. The cooler air from aloft will work in, so highs will be in the comfortable, if a little chilly for the beach or pool mid-70s. However, if you’re setting up for a weekend barbecue or want to tackle one more summer outdoor project, it will be divine out.

Friday evening will basically be the same as Thursday night. Temperatures will go into the 70s and 60s after dark with barely a cloud around. Low dew points in the 50s mean low air temperatures will be in the upper 50s inland, with mid-60s at the shore.

Saturday will essentially carry over from Friday. The still-strong early September sun will moderate the airmass from Canada as high pressure will remain. As a result, temperatures for afternoon highs will climb a few degrees. Expect upper 70s as the sun will bear down upon us. I have to laugh, because for as rainy, cold and windy as Memorial Day weekend was, this will be nearly the opposite.

The only shot of rain I see for the holiday weekend will be Sunday night as a weak cold front passes through. Expect a few showers and storms in South Jersey. However, given the drier airmass, don’t expect any severe weather or flooding. Furthermore, both Sunday and Monday will be bright and warm, with 80s for highs.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

