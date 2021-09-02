Weather: Barely a drop of rain between Thursday and Labor Day

So, into the 70s and 60s we will go during the evening as the northerly winds calm. You can leave the windows open at night, even at the shore. Lows will be in the upper 50s for Estell Manor and inland spots, with Ventnor and the shore in the lower 60s.

With high pressure large and in charge, we’re going to be soaking in the sun on what will be a great kickoff to the holiday weekend Friday. The cooler air from aloft will work in, so highs will be in the comfortable, if a little chilly for the beach or pool mid-70s. However, if you’re setting up for a weekend barbecue or want to tackle one more summer outdoor project, it will be divine out.

Friday evening will basically be the same as Thursday night. Temperatures will go into the 70s and 60s after dark with barely a cloud around. Low dew points in the 50s mean low air temperatures will be in the upper 50s inland, with mid-60s at the shore.

Saturday will essentially carry over from Friday. The still-strong early September sun will moderate the airmass from Canada as high pressure will remain. As a result, temperatures for afternoon highs will climb a few degrees. Expect upper 70s as the sun will bear down upon us. I have to laugh, because for as rainy, cold and windy as Memorial Day weekend was, this will be nearly the opposite.

