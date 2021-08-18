 Skip to main content
Weather: Atlantic City Airshow's mostly dry as muggy, cloudy pattern continues
Weather: Atlantic City Airshow's mostly dry as muggy, cloudy pattern continues

GEICO Skytypers Plane

GEICO Skytypers Pilots flying in a World War II plane as part of a demonstration to promote the Atlantic City Airshow. Aug 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Wednesday may be hump day, but we’re not going through any change for this forecast. It will be mostly cloudy, mostly muggy but also mostly dry for the rest of the week, spelling mostly good news for the Atlantic City Airshow and other outdoor plans that you may have.

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Fred will move from West Virginia into northeastern Pennsylvania during the day. So we’ll be fairly cloudy to begin the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s to start.

Given the fair amount of cloud cover, highs will only reach 80 to 85 degrees. However, dew points in the sticky 70s will make it feel tropical.

In regards to rain, I expect it to be similar to Tuesday. The closer to the coast you are, the drier you will be. Meanwhile, expect hit-or-miss showers or storms well inland. Cumberland and Salem counties saw showers Tuesday afternoon.

If you’re heading to the airshow, you’ll be treated to at least a mostly dry day. I just can’t rule out that stray storm. The airshow will be delayed if the visibility is under 3 miles or the cloud ceiling is under 1,500 feet. I don’t foresee that.

If you will be hanging around after the airshow, or will be anywhere in South Jersey really, the first few hours of the evening should be dry as we will slide through the 70s. However, Fred’s remnants will make their closest approach in the northern half of the state Wednesday night.

Showers or storms will develop between 9 and 11 p.m. and that will last for the rest of the night. While rain will be scattered, when it falls, heavy rain will be possible. There will also be a very low risk for a tornado. Precipitable water (PWAT) values, a measure of water in the atmosphere, will be around 2 inches, indicative of tropical moisture content. Up to 2 inches of rain will be likely in limited South Jersey spots. Low temperatures will be at or just above 70 degrees.

pwat_labeled.poac_ma (2).png

Precipitable water values (PWATs) for Wednesday at 11 p.m. PWATs measure how much water is in the atmosphere, if it were to be wrung up. PWATs over two inches show that a tropical airmass in place. 

Between 7 and 10 a.m., the rain will move out. But it will be a cloudy day Thursday, as the remnants of Fred slowly move through Maine and Nova Scotia and just fizzle out.

So, expect another day like Wednesday. Dew points will be in the sticky 70s. High temperatures will be 80 to 85 degrees. A shower will still be possible in the afternoon, but it will be isolated in coverage. Beach plans or bike rides should largely be all right (I want to thank Cynthia in Plainfield, Union County, for asking me for the bike forecast for Atlantic City that day!).

floop-gfs-2021081712.prateptype_cat.poac_ma (1).gif

The forecasted radar for Wednesday night as the remnants of Fred comes through, according to the Global Forecast System (GFS).

A shower will be possible at any point Thursday night. As has been the theme in this forecast, though, it will be far from a washout. So, an early start to the weekend at the shore will be OK, with temperatures sliding into the 70s. Overnight, lows will be in the low 70s in Buena and inland spots. Meanwhile, Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-70s.

Friday and the whole weekend will see spotty p.m. showers and thunderstorms, more like a Jersey summer. A closed area of upper-level low pressure will sweep through, sparking up the rainy activity. Meanwhile, the surface will have relatively higher pressure, putting a cap on how widespread the rain gets.

Pool parties, car shows and outdoor work all should continue. However, be prepared to run inside quickly for a shower.

High temperatures will get to the upper 80s inland, lower 80s at the shore.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

