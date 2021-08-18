Weather: Atlantic City Airshow's mostly dry as muggy, cloudy pattern continues

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Showers or storms will develop between 9 and 11 p.m. and that will last for the rest of the night. While rain will be scattered, when it falls, heavy rain will be possible. There will also be a very low risk for a tornado. Precipitable water (PWAT) values, a measure of water in the atmosphere, will be around 2 inches, indicative of tropical moisture content. Up to 2 inches of rain will be likely in limited South Jersey spots. Low temperatures will be at or just above 70 degrees.

Between 7 and 10 a.m., the rain will move out. But it will be a cloudy day Thursday, as the remnants of Fred slowly move through Maine and Nova Scotia and just fizzle out.

So, expect another day like Wednesday. Dew points will be in the sticky 70s. High temperatures will be 80 to 85 degrees. A shower will still be possible in the afternoon, but it will be isolated in coverage. Beach plans or bike rides should largely be all right (I want to thank Cynthia in Plainfield, Union County, for asking me for the bike forecast for Atlantic City that day!).