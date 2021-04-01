Weather: April showers, and sun, for Thursday as wind gust to 40 mph

Thursday will be pretty equally split between wet and dry. However, the common theme will be strong, northwest winds and high temperatures in the 40s. On Friday, the winds will drop, but it will get even colder, feeling more like New Year’s Day than heading into Easter weekend.
After a bit of a break from the rain overnight, steadier rain will arrive between 5 and 7 a.m. Thursday from west to east across South Jersey. Winds will be from the northwest, which will bump the thermometer down to the 40s Thursday morning.
The center of the low pressure system that is bringing this rain will move off the New England coast. However, a piece of moisture is still attached to the back end of the system, which is responsible for you needing to keep the rain gear handy in the morning. Between 10 a.m. and noon, the rain will come to an end, finishing up last at the shore.
Winds will kick up as the air turns drier. Expect 30 to 40 mph gusts and a mostly sunny sky for much of the afternoon. That’ll be enough to topple garbage cans but not enough for any wind damage.
With the chilly air, temperatures will stay steady in the 40s. Perhaps somewhere touches 50, but Thursday will be remembered as a cold, now April, day.
During the evening, winds will stay breezy from the northwest. This will “mix” the air, preventing the air temperature at the surface from getting colder than it would be otherwise. Still, it will be a night more for winter. In the evening, expect 30s. Overnight, lows will be around 32 everywhere. With the wind, though, you’ll want the scarf and jacket, as it will feel like the 20s.
That will lead us into a Friday that will be more like early January than early April. The core of the upper level cold air will settle in from the Canadian Prairies. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and, despite the flowering trees when you look out your window, it will be chilly outside. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, about a dozen degrees below average.
Friday will not be comfortable outside, unlike last Friday’s record high temperatures. We’ll be in the 30s for the evening. We’ll get a hard freeze on the mainland, bottoming out in the upper 20s under a light wind and mainly clear sky. The shore will be around 32.
We deserve a round of applause, South Jersey. We did something with our temperatures today that we haven't done in 3️⃣0️⃣.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) March 26, 2021
Beat a temperature record by 12 degrees. pic.twitter.com/JkHTyFgjEn
Over time, the number of nights that drop below 32 degrees during the month of April has increased from about 2.9 days during the 30-year average of 1947-1976 to 3.2 from 1991 to 2020. Why is this? I don’t have a solid answer. However, I will ask that on the next “Something in the Air” podcast with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, which will come out next Wednesday.
Wrapping up, expect a dry Easter weekend. It’ll be sweater weather for Saturday, and warm enough for your Easter best Sunday.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Rain until 10 a.m. to noon. Windy. Increasing p.m. sun.
A mix of sun and clouds
Sunny, with an early mainland freeze.
Mostly cloudy in the morning with a shower not ruled out through 10 a.m. Then, sunny and warm.
Sunny.
More sun than clouds
Sunny, with just a few clouds around.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
