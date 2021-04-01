Weather: April showers, and sun, for Thursday as wind gust to 40 mph

Thursday will be pretty equally split between wet and dry. However, the common theme will be strong, northwest winds and high temperatures in the 40s. On Friday, the winds will drop, but it will get even colder, feeling more like New Year’s Day than heading into Easter weekend.

After a bit of a break from the rain overnight, steadier rain will arrive between 5 and 7 a.m. Thursday from west to east across South Jersey. Winds will be from the northwest, which will bump the thermometer down to the 40s Thursday morning.

The center of the low pressure system that is bringing this rain will move off the New England coast. However, a piece of moisture is still attached to the back end of the system, which is responsible for you needing to keep the rain gear handy in the morning. Between 10 a.m. and noon, the rain will come to an end, finishing up last at the shore.

Winds will kick up as the air turns drier. Expect 30 to 40 mph gusts and a mostly sunny sky for much of the afternoon. That’ll be enough to topple garbage cans but not enough for any wind damage.

With the chilly air, temperatures will stay steady in the 40s. Perhaps somewhere touches 50, but Thursday will be remembered as a cold, now April, day.