Weather: Another wet, warm, stormy Christmas Eve with bitter blast after

After a seasonable, bright Wednesday, Christmas Eve is still on pace to bring stormy, even hazardous weather to the area. While Santa may struggle to get down the chimney in 45-60 mph gusts Thursday night, he will bring the gift of wintry air for the holiday itself.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out in the upper 20s on the mainland and the mid-30s at the shore. This will be fairly seasonable for this time of the year.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
High pressure will be overhead for most of the day. That will mean light winds and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will likely be about a degree or two warmer than Tuesday. That will mean upper 40s at the shore and mainland.
Clouds will build in Wednesday evening. This will limit the amount of heating at night. As a result, temperatures will only slide through the 40s during the evening everywhere, which is pretty comfortable if you want to do some outdoor dining, at least for Christmas-week standards. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s for Tuckahoe and the mainland, with mid-40s in Ocean City and the shore.
High pressure will slide away as we go under the influence of a surface low pressure moving across Eastern Canada and a trough of upper-level low pressure aloft Thursday. Attached with it will be a heavy line of rain. However, we will spend most of Christmas Eve dry, besides a daytime shower possible well inland.
Winds will pick up out of the south. It will be breezy during the day, with gusts in the 30s. That will pump in warm air. Temperatures will rise into the 50s for most of the day.
Even into the evening, temperatures will continue to rise as winds increase. Most of the mainland will top out in the 60s. The shore will be near there, too.
This should be our warmest Christmas Eve since 2015, when a similar setup yielded a high of 71 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, the record for the date.
What goes up must go down, though, and the crashing temperatures will come at the expanse of a potent line of rain.
Rain will begin between 8 and 11 p.m. Thursday and will end between 8 and 11 a.m. Christmas Day. The worst time frame will be around midnight, when a line of a driving, soaking rain will fall. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible with this. At the shore, expect minor stage flooding during the nighttime high tide, when winds will howl from the south.
There’s a possibility of power outages and downed tree limbs, especially at the shore. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely Thursday evening and into the very early morning Christmas Day. Inland, it’ll gust to 45 mph.
Winds will flip to the northwest for Christmas morning. Temperatures will crash into the 40s in the a.m., and continue to fall into the 30s during the afternoon.
