Weather: Another wet, warm, stormy Christmas Eve with bitter blast after

Winds will pick up out of the south. It will be breezy during the day, with gusts in the 30s. That will pump in warm air. Temperatures will rise into the 50s for most of the day.

Even into the evening, temperatures will continue to rise as winds increase. Most of the mainland will top out in the 60s. The shore will be near there, too.

This should be our warmest Christmas Eve since 2015, when a similar setup yielded a high of 71 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, the record for the date.

What goes up must go down, though, and the crashing temperatures will come at the expanse of a potent line of rain.

Rain will begin between 8 and 11 p.m. Thursday and will end between 8 and 11 a.m. Christmas Day. The worst time frame will be around midnight, when a line of a driving, soaking rain will fall. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible with this. At the shore, expect minor stage flooding during the nighttime high tide, when winds will howl from the south.

There’s a possibility of power outages and downed tree limbs, especially at the shore. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely Thursday evening and into the very early morning Christmas Day. Inland, it’ll gust to 45 mph.