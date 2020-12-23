 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Another wet, warm, stormy Christmas Eve with bitter blast after
0 comments
top story

Weather: Another wet, warm, stormy Christmas Eve with bitter blast after

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Rain
Joe Martucci

After a seasonable, bright Wednesday, Christmas Eve is still on pace to bring stormy, even hazardous weather to the area. While Santa may struggle to get down the chimney in 45-60 mph gusts Thursday night, he will bring the gift of wintry air for the holiday itself.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out in the upper 20s on the mainland and the mid-30s at the shore. This will be fairly seasonable for this time of the year.

High pressure will be overhead for most of the day. That will mean light winds and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will likely be about a degree or two warmer than Tuesday. That will mean upper 40s at the shore and mainland.

Clouds will build in Wednesday evening. This will limit the amount of heating at night. As a result, temperatures will only slide through the 40s during the evening everywhere, which is pretty comfortable if you want to do some outdoor dining, at least for Christmas-week standards. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s for Tuckahoe and the mainland, with mid-40s in Ocean City and the shore.

High pressure will slide away as we go under the influence of a surface low pressure moving across Eastern Canada and a trough of upper-level low pressure aloft Thursday. Attached with it will be a heavy line of rain. However, we will spend most of Christmas Eve dry, besides a daytime shower possible well inland.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winds will pick up out of the south. It will be breezy during the day, with gusts in the 30s. That will pump in warm air. Temperatures will rise into the 50s for most of the day.

Even into the evening, temperatures will continue to rise as winds increase. Most of the mainland will top out in the 60s. The shore will be near there, too.

This should be our warmest Christmas Eve since 2015, when a similar setup yielded a high of 71 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, the record for the date.

What goes up must go down, though, and the crashing temperatures will come at the expanse of a potent line of rain.

Rain will begin between 8 and 11 p.m. Thursday and will end between 8 and 11 a.m. Christmas Day. The worst time frame will be around midnight, when a line of a driving, soaking rain will fall. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible with this. At the shore, expect minor stage flooding during the nighttime high tide, when winds will howl from the south.

There’s a possibility of power outages and downed tree limbs, especially at the shore. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely Thursday evening and into the very early morning Christmas Day. Inland, it’ll gust to 45 mph.

Temperatures Christmas Eve to Christmas

Temperatures from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day, according to the Canadian computer forecast model. Temperatures will peak around midnight Thursday night, falling into Friday. 

Winds will flip to the northwest for Christmas morning. Temperatures will crash into the 40s in the a.m., and continue to fall into the 30s during the afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News