Weather: Another rainy, record-breaking chilly day Sunday, but it will warm up
Weather: Another rainy, record-breaking chilly day Sunday, but it will warm up

053020_nws_wildwood

The Hardy family — from left, Laevion, 10, Shaniace, Frankie and their dog Myra — of Paulsboro, enjoy the Wildwood beach before the rain comes in in May 2020.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

From the five ingredients of coastal flooding to ways of saving money on flood insurance, Meteorologist Joe Martucci presented his expertise on the topic of coastal flooding on May 20. The talk was one of New Jersey based weather consulting company WeatherWorks' educational webinars. Drowning in floodwaters was the leading cause of death among people who were directly exposed to tropical systems and coastal storms from 1963 to 2012. 2,544 have died during this time. In addition to significant coastal flooding, minor, or nuisance flooding can make roads impassable and corrode vehicle. Atlantic City had 14 coastal flooding events in 2019. By 2030, that number is expected to be between 20 to 35 events.

More umbrellas, more sweatshirts, more watching out for flood waters. Sunday will largely follow in the footsteps of Saturday. Rain, wind, coastal flooding and near record-breaking chilly temperatures will be around, though it won’t be as severe as Saturday.

Periods of rain will be around pretty much all day. If you are looking for that coveted dry time, you will have more of it after 5 p.m. Overall, though, it’s a raw, wet day. We’re putting our drought concerns in the rearview mirror after the rain we got this weekend. We’ll likely wind up with 1.25 to 2.50 inches of rain everywhere when all is said and done.

Still, it won’t be as wet as Saturday, which was a full washout. So a dry walk around the boardwalk can be done.

Winds will be out of the northeast as low pressure rides up the coast. Sustained winds should be 20 to 25 mph at the shore, 10 to 15 mph inland. These were all about 5 mph higher Saturday, so it’s a little more relaxed.

Temperatures will start off in the low to mid-50s, and we’re not rising much from there. Expect highs to sit around 60 degrees. The record coolest high temperature for May 30 at Atlantic City International Airport is 58 degrees, set in 1971. That has the potential to be tied. The record at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City is 55 degrees, set in 1946, I don’t see us being that low.

There won’t be any coastal flooding with the first high tide Sunday. However, the Sunday night high tide, which is right after midnight, will bring minor stage coastal flooding. Move your cars if you live in a flood-prone spot. I doubt roads will close, but a lane may be blocked off for a few hours.

Eventually, low pressure will move away Sunday night. Showers should largely taper off after dark, and by midnight, we should safely be dry. We’ll even get a little bit of clearing sky, too. Lows will be in the upper 40s for Hammonton and inland spots. Meanwhile, Holgate and the shore will be in the low 50s.

Then, as we’ve been talking about for a week now, the sunshine and warmer air will come Monday. Given that low pressure looks to exit a little slower than previously forecast, I believe we’ll stay a little on the cooler side. Highs will be on either side of 70, with mid-70s well inland. Still, that will be an improvement over this raw and wet weekend so far. This will be the day to enjoy the outdoors and soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday weekend.

Moving into the week, we’ll be dry Tuesday. Highs bounce further into the 70s, leading to a seasonable day.

We’ll then turn muggy and stormy for the rest of the week. Scattered thunderstorms will be expected Wednesday through Friday. None of the days will be a washout, though.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

