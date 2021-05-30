Weather: Another rainy, record-breaking chilly day Sunday, but it will warm up

More umbrellas, more sweatshirts, more watching out for flood waters. Sunday will largely follow in the footsteps of Saturday. Rain, wind, coastal flooding and near record-breaking chilly temperatures will be around, though it won’t be as severe as Saturday.

Periods of rain will be around pretty much all day. If you are looking for that coveted dry time, you will have more of it after 5 p.m. Overall, though, it’s a raw, wet day. We’re putting our drought concerns in the rearview mirror after the rain we got this weekend. We’ll likely wind up with 1.25 to 2.50 inches of rain everywhere when all is said and done.

Still, it won’t be as wet as Saturday, which was a full washout. So a dry walk around the boardwalk can be done.

Winds will be out of the northeast as low pressure rides up the coast. Sustained winds should be 20 to 25 mph at the shore, 10 to 15 mph inland. These were all about 5 mph higher Saturday, so it’s a little more relaxed.

