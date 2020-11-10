Weather: Another day of near record highs, but cool, wetter weather in sight

Breaking a record high on one day is noteworthy, but three days in a row? That’s just plain unusual. We did just that Monday, and we have a chance to extend that to a fourth day Tuesday. A flip back to reality will occur later in the week, though.
Atlantic City International Airport tied the record high of 76 degrees Monday. That, in conjunction with the 79-degree reading Sunday and the 77-degree reading Saturday now makes it the first time since Oct. 17 to 19 that record highs were broken three days in a row, according to Jon O’Brien of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. At the time of writing, Millville and the Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City did not break records, though. Regardless, it was an fantastic day to be outside, and we’ll do it all again Tuesday. We’ll start off with morning fog that will make driving difficult until about 9 a.m. Temperatures will largely be in the 50s to start the day and will make a jump into the 60s and 70s during the morning. I don’t know about you, but I had the air conditioning on in the car when I had the windows closed. Amazing for November.
What will also be amazing is a fourth day in a row with sunshine and potential record-breaking highs. My mainland high of 76 would tie the record of 76 at A.C. Airport. Meanwhile, the shore will be around 70, with the record A.C. Marina high 73 degrees.
During the evening temperatures will slide through the 70s and into the 60s. It’ll be extremely comfortable to enjoy the outdoors, safely. It’ll be a night more for mid-September than mid-November. Overnight, lows will be around 50 for much of the mainland, with low 60s along the shore.
Wednesday will be the transition day to cooler and cloudier weather. A cold front to the west will merge with tropical moisture coming from the south. This is loosely associated with Eta.
Wednesday will not be a washout. Veterans Day ceremonies can go on as planned as it turns very warm and balmy again. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, with near 70 readings along the shore. There’s no shortage of ways to describe how unique this is. As long as we stay at or above 75 for highs through Wednesday, it will be five days in a row of warmth. That’s never happened in the near 80-year history of A.C. Airport during November.
Rain will eventually start, and will do so between 6 and 9 p.m. Rain will fall all night long, ending between 1 and 4 p.m. Thursday. Rainfall totals will be between 1 to 2 inches. I wouldn’t be surprised if some near Cape May will get 3 inches.
