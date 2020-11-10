Weather: Another day of near record highs, but cool, wetter weather in sight

Atlantic City International Airport tied the record high of 76 degrees Monday. That, in conjunction with the 79-degree reading Sunday and the 77-degree reading Saturday now makes it the first time since Oct. 17 to 19 that record highs were broken three days in a row, according to Jon O’Brien of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. At the time of writing, Millville and the Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City did not break records, though. Regardless, it was an fantastic day to be outside, and we’ll do it all again Tuesday. We’ll start off with morning fog that will make driving difficult until about 9 a.m. Temperatures will largely be in the 50s to start the day and will make a jump into the 60s and 70s during the morning. I don’t know about you, but I had the air conditioning on in the car when I had the windows closed. Amazing for November.