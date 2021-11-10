Weather: Another day in the 70s for some, end-of-week storm details emerge

After a downright warm Tuesday, Wednesday will largely follow in its footsteps, with 70s for most inland towns with a good amount of sun. All will stay calm until Friday, when damaging wind, heavy rain and even coastal flooding will be likely for a few hours.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be similar to Tuesday morning, all over the place. Millville, Folsom and those well inland will get to the mid-30s. Meanwhile, Northfield, Villas and the Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the low 40s, with Atlantic City and the shore in the mid-40s.

Unlike Tuesday morning, we will have some cloud cover. A struggling cold front will pass through. However, by 10 a.m. we should be sunny, with a new, northwesterly wind.

That northwesterly wind won’t cool us down much though, as the cold front was already weak to begin with. Highs will be around 70 degrees inland, with the coastal communities not too far behind that. Soak up the warm air and sunshine again, days in the 70 are getting numbered, quick.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear. We’ll fall fast. You’ll want the sweatshirt as we get to the 40s by midnight. Then, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s for many inland spots, with low to mid-40s near the bays and coast.