Weather: Another coastal system brings more snow, mix, rain Friday

Another low-pressure system will ride along a front draped off the shore Friday, bringing rain and light accumulations again. We will then have our first sunny and dry weekend in a while, though at the expense of well below average temperatures.
After a lull in the precipitation overnight, steadier precipitation will work back in early Friday morning. It will be heaviest along the shore, closest to the low-pressure system.
Unlike Thursday, when sleet, snow or freezing rain seemed to happen at any given time, Friday’s precipitation will be more streamlined.
I can break this down into two groups. For the first region, which is the shore, all of Cape May County and those east of the Garden State Parkway, I believe it will mainly be rain, with a little snow at times. The remainder of the region will likely go from a freezing rain or rain mix in the morning to a snow or rain mix in the afternoon.
In group one, temperatures will go from 33 to 36 around sunrise to near 40 late morning and then back down through the 30s for the afternoon on a north wind.
In group two, temperatures will start out at 29-32 degrees, go up to about 35 and then fall back toward freezing by the afternoon.
When precipitation finally exits between 4 and 7 p.m., I believe we’re talking about a coating to 1.5 inches of snow and sleet, with up to 0.1 inches of ice for the area in group two. Closer to the coast, you can use the same forecast, but without the freezing rain.
Be aware of icy areas Friday night. As temperatures fall below freezing, wet spots will freeze up. By midnight, we’ll be in the upper 20s in Millville and the mainland, and around 32 for Margate and the shore. Overnight, lows will be 25 to 30 degrees everywhere.
As low pressure moves away from us, a much needed high-pressure system will slide on in. This will bring our first dry and sunny weekend since Jan. 16-17. Soak up the sun, but bring the hat and the gloves. High temperatures Saturday will be only just above the freezing point. When you factor in a northwest wind around 15 mph, you have a wind chill that doesn’t rise above 25 degrees.
Saturday night will drop into the teens on the mainland, with low to mid-20s along the coast. Despite temperatures being below average for nine of the past 11 days, Atlantic City International Airport should have its coldest low temperature of the month. The lowest so far was a pair of 19s on Feb. 8 and 9. Moving into Sunday, we’ll have less wind and even more sun. There may not even be a cloud in the sky for most of the day. An arctic air mass will remain in place, though. So highs will stay in the mid-30s, about 10 degrees below average this time of year.
