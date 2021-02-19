Weather: Another coastal system brings more snow, mix, rain Friday

Another low-pressure system will ride along a front draped off the shore Friday, bringing rain and light accumulations again. We will then have our first sunny and dry weekend in a while, though at the expense of well below average temperatures.

After a lull in the precipitation overnight, steadier precipitation will work back in early Friday morning. It will be heaviest along the shore, closest to the low-pressure system.

Unlike Thursday, when sleet, snow or freezing rain seemed to happen at any given time, Friday’s precipitation will be more streamlined.

I can break this down into two groups. For the first region, which is the shore, all of Cape May County and those east of the Garden State Parkway, I believe it will mainly be rain, with a little snow at times. The remainder of the region will likely go from a freezing rain or rain mix in the morning to a snow or rain mix in the afternoon.

In group one, temperatures will go from 33 to 36 around sunrise to near 40 late morning and then back down through the 30s for the afternoon on a north wind.

In group two, temperatures will start out at 29-32 degrees, go up to about 35 and then fall back toward freezing by the afternoon.