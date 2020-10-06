Weather: An October beach day? It's possible Wednesday

The warmest air of the new, young month will be Wednesday, as temperatures flirt with 80 degrees throughout the region. A Canadian high pressure will then bring us back down to our fall reality, though sunshine will continue to dominate through the week.

A low-pressure system to the north and a high-pressure system to the south will funnel in west-southwesterly winds in for the day. It’ll be a little breezy as we kick off the morning, with temperatures in the mid-50s for most inland spots, while the shore starts around 60.

Temperatures will quickly rise through the 50s and 60s, and we’ll be in the 70s by 10 a.m. or so. Winds will be strong from the west-southwest. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.

With this offshore wind, we’ll push the sea breeze back offshore. That means even warmth for everyone. I have a high of 79 degrees for the mainland, with 78 at the shore.

History tells us this is about when we see temperatures this warm for the last time of the year. At Atlantic City International Airport, the 79-degree high temperature is last seen on Oct. 11 on average. For Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the last 78-degree day, on average, is Sept. 30. We’re within a week of each.

WATCH NOW: How fall weather affects asthma If you have asthma, then you may have noticed a pattern when it flares up during storms or w…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}