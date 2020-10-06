Weather: An October beach day? It's possible Wednesday

The warmest air of the new, young month will be Wednesday, as temperatures flirt with 80 degrees throughout the region. A Canadian high pressure will then bring us back down to our fall reality, though sunshine will continue to dominate through the week.
A low-pressure system to the north and a high-pressure system to the south will funnel in west-southwesterly winds in for the day. It’ll be a little breezy as we kick off the morning, with temperatures in the mid-50s for most inland spots, while the shore starts around 60.
Temperatures will quickly rise through the 50s and 60s, and we’ll be in the 70s by 10 a.m. or so. Winds will be strong from the west-southwest. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.
With this offshore wind, we’ll push the sea breeze back offshore. That means even warmth for everyone. I have a high of 79 degrees for the mainland, with 78 at the shore.
History tells us this is about when we see temperatures this warm for the last time of the year. At Atlantic City International Airport, the 79-degree high temperature is last seen on Oct. 11 on average. For Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the last 78-degree day, on average, is Sept. 30. We’re within a week of each.
Beach day? Sure, just stay out of the water, unless there is a lifeguard nearby. Even if you can’t head to the sand, any outdoor activities will be fantastic.
A cold front will pass around midnight. Temperatures before the cold frontal passage will only slide into the 70s. After the front passes, we’ll cool quickly on a northwest wind. It’s a dry frontal passage, no rain will be expected, but it will drive morning lows toward seasonable levels, low to mid-50s.
Thursday and Friday will then be a pair of seasonable days as a sprawling high-pressure system moves from North Dakota through New Jersey during this time.
Northwesterly winds will continue to Thursday, which will make it seasonable. Both the shore and the mainland will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall quickly Thursday night, thanks to a combination of clear sky, light wind and low dew points — radiational cooling — something we talk about plenty here. Morning lows in Pleasantville and the mainland will be in the mid-40s, Avalon and the shore will be in the low 50s. A few of you in the Pine Barrens will get close to 40 degrees.
Friday will peak in the upper 60s. This weekend, a visit to a corn maze, apple picking or Friday night football will be great. Just make sure to bring the extra layer during the evening.
Saturday will be dry and mild, though clouds will slowly thicken ahead of what is now Hurricane Delta. The remnants will pass through Sunday into Monday. Expect strong northeast winds, potential coastal flooding and periods of rain.
I’m not forecasting a washout yet, but be prepared for one.
