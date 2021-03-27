Weather: After record breaking warmth Friday, a nice Saturday, storm Sunday

After a Friday with widespread 80s that shattered record highs, Saturday’s temperatures will be a little more in line with late March. Sunday will stay on the warmer side, but our first severe weather outbreak of the year will be possible.
The winds have diminished, but the mild air has stuck around Saturday morning. It’ll be a very comfortable start to the day, with morning lows in the upper 40s.
A gentle west wind will turn southerly for the afternoon. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures should soar to around 70 degrees for the mainland west of the Garden State Parkway and away from the Delaware Bayshore. Elsewhere, expect high 60 to 65 degrees. It will be beautiful for a stroll on the boardwalk, a cookout or some spring cleaning.
Saturday evening will be comfortable to be outside, too. Temperatures will slide through the 60s and 50s with thickening clouds. Outdoor dining will be good.
Clouds will keep the heat in overnight. So morning lows will only sit around the 50s, about 15 degrees above average.
As the band Maroon 5 once sang, “Sunday morning, rain is falling.” That will be our fate as a warm front lifts through the area. Rain will begin between 5 and 7 a.m. This will continue until 10 a.m. to noon, ending as the warm front lifts.
From there, expect dry weather and a good amount of sun until about 4 p.m. Outdoor activities could be OK, but if you need dry ground, I wouldn’t expect that, given the 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain on the ground by the afternoon.
A line of storms will rumble through anytime between 4 and 10 p.m. Expect one to two hours during this time to be stormy. The question is whether severe storms will be possible.
On one hand, we should see sunshine, which will destabilize the atmosphere. It will be breezy from the south, then southwest in the latter part of the day. On the other hand, we’ll have temperatures rising, an inversion, which prohibits the damaging winds (45 mph or greater gusts) from mixing down to the ground. Be prepared for damaging winds and small hail. However, most of us will be fine. Conditions will clear out overnight as a stiff northwest wind blows at a sustained 15-20 mph.
Moving into Monday, cold air will travel with those still-brisk winds. Expect a sunny sky and highs in the low to mid-50s. Sweater weather for us in South Jersey.
Lastly, returning to Friday’s warmth, we obliterated record high temperatures in Millville and at Atlantic City International Airport, both having reached 82 degrees at the time of writing. While the previous records were low-hanging fruit (the record was 71 at the airport), we’re making it in the record books for other reasons, too.
The 11-degree margin of defeat at the airport was the largest since Feb. 5, 1991.
We also broke the record maximum low temperature Thursday, never falling below 54 degrees.
Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter @ACPressMartucci
