Weather: After record breaking warmth Friday, a nice Saturday, storm Sunday

After a Friday with widespread 80s that shattered record highs, Saturday’s temperatures will be a little more in line with late March. Sunday will stay on the warmer side, but our first severe weather outbreak of the year will be possible.

The winds have diminished, but the mild air has stuck around Saturday morning. It’ll be a very comfortable start to the day, with morning lows in the upper 40s.

A gentle west wind will turn southerly for the afternoon. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures should soar to around 70 degrees for the mainland west of the Garden State Parkway and away from the Delaware Bayshore. Elsewhere, expect high 60 to 65 degrees. It will be beautiful for a stroll on the boardwalk, a cookout or some spring cleaning.

Saturday evening will be comfortable to be outside, too. Temperatures will slide through the 60s and 50s with thickening clouds. Outdoor dining will be good.

Clouds will keep the heat in overnight. So morning lows will only sit around the 50s, about 15 degrees above average.

As the band Maroon 5 once sang, “Sunday morning, rain is falling.” That will be our fate as a warm front lifts through the area. Rain will begin between 5 and 7 a.m. This will continue until 10 a.m. to noon, ending as the warm front lifts.