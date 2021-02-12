Weather: After largest snow in three years, a Valentine's Day nor'easter

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Otherwise, expect high temperatures only around 32 degrees. Without any sun, the snow on the ground will last through the day.

Friday night will be dry, and we’ll try to clear out just a little bit. Temperatures will slide back through the 20s during the evening, bottoming out near 20 inland, with mid-20s at the shore. Both of these are about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.

Then we have our third nor’easter of the month late Saturday into Sunday. What has been a deadly and dangerous ice storm in the Southern Plains will move toward the East Coast and move north, meeting up with a pool of moisture leftover from the Friday system that will stay largely to our south. This will climb the Mid-Atlantic coast, slow down and not move safely away until Sunday night.

There won’t be much, if any, snow with this. However, there will be a sloppy, dangerous mix of sleet and freezing rain for some. Precipitation will initially fall from the clouds as snow. However, a warm tongue of above-freezing temperatures about 5,000 feet high will melt it to rain. Near the surface, though, temperatures will be below freezing on the mainland, especially near the New Jersey Turnpike. That turns it either to sleet (warm nose is shallow enough) or freezing rain (if warm nose is deep).