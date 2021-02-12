Weather: After largest snow in three years, a Valentine's Day nor'easter

You’d have to go back a couple of years, to March 21, 2018, to see a one-day snow total as big as the 5.5 inches that fell at Atlantic City International Airport on Thursday. We’ll have a much weaker snow system pass Friday, before a messy weekend nor’easter.
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…
First, I’ll talk about Thursday. If you’re a snow lover anywhere except for the southern half of Cape May County, you cashed in with 3 to 6 inches of snow from a 12-hour-long system. The plows were out, the shovels were needed and there were beautiful photos from all over South Jersey. The only place that mixed with sleet and rain was near Cape May. The Cape May Bubble retreated, but it didn’t go away completely.
OK, so for the forecast. There will be icy areas Friday morning as temperatures start out in the low 20s in Estell Manor and the mainland, with upper 20s in Stone Harbor and the shore. We’ll have a cloudy sky (something we’ll have to get used to for a while).
A storm system will pass mainly to the south of the area. While Salisbury, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, will wind up with a couple inches of snow, South Jersey will be dry, with two exceptions.
First, for those south of Cape May Court House, I can’t rule out a period of snow through about noon. If you do see snow, it’ll add up to no more than an inch.
Secondly, a few flurries may fly anywhere during the afternoon. It’ll be conversational snow, a great topic for when you bump into someone at the store, but nothing you will need to prepare for.
Otherwise, expect high temperatures only around 32 degrees. Without any sun, the snow on the ground will last through the day.
Friday night will be dry, and we’ll try to clear out just a little bit. Temperatures will slide back through the 20s during the evening, bottoming out near 20 inland, with mid-20s at the shore. Both of these are about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.
Then we have our third nor’easter of the month late Saturday into Sunday. What has been a deadly and dangerous ice storm in the Southern Plains will move toward the East Coast and move north, meeting up with a pool of moisture leftover from the Friday system that will stay largely to our south. This will climb the Mid-Atlantic coast, slow down and not move safely away until Sunday night.
There won’t be much, if any, snow with this. However, there will be a sloppy, dangerous mix of sleet and freezing rain for some. Precipitation will initially fall from the clouds as snow. However, a warm tongue of above-freezing temperatures about 5,000 feet high will melt it to rain. Near the surface, though, temperatures will be below freezing on the mainland, especially near the New Jersey Turnpike. That turns it either to sleet (warm nose is shallow enough) or freezing rain (if warm nose is deep).
Either sleet or rain will begin between 2 and 5 p.m., from south to north. The coast, in any scenario, should stay rain, though the farther inland you are, the more sleet will fall. This will continue through the evening. Then, sleet will turn to freezing rain, creating sheets of ice on the roads and sidewalks, something we haven’t seen in a while. Freezing rain will turn to plain rain from east to west, and I believe by midnight it will be all rain for South Jersey.
However, temperatures may dip below freezing well inland Sunday, meaning more ice for places like Upper Deerfield Township and Buena. By Sunday evening, we’ll be dry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.