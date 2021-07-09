Weather: After Elsa's quick exit Friday, weekend will be more dry than not

Tropical Storm Elsa will move quickly into the rearview mirror Friday, but there will still be beach and marine impacts through the day. Later Friday, and through the weekend, expect it to be mostly dry. However, there will be a few showers and storms to contend with.
The rain and gusty winds from Elsa will be out of here by 9 a.m. at the latest, moving into New England. Winds will be from the west-southwest in the morning, which is a good thing. Between the new moon and the a.m. high tide, this will keep tidal flooding away from the area.
After the storm leaves, it’ll be dry for most of the day, with a few areas of sunshine around. In fact, it won’t be a horrible day for the beach, with highs at the shore in the low 80s. However, the risk of rip currents will be high. Don’t let Elsa’s leaving deceive you, the waters will be dangerous.
On the mainland, we’ll get into the mid-80s for highs, a seasonable day.
After about 5 p.m., showers and even a few storms will work their way into the region from the west. This is as a shortwave, an area of lower pressure aloft, pushes through the region. It will be hit or miss into the evening, not ending until 2 a.m. Saturday. A Friday evening cookout may be in jeopardy, but if you need a half hour to sit out on the patio or stoop, you’ll be fine. Temperatures during the evening will fall into the 70s. Overnight lows will be a sticky 70 degrees as the sky clears.
A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf …
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. The humidity will come down a bit, staying in the “touch humid” 60-to-65 degree range come the afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sun splashing down upon us.
The rip current risk should come down a bit as well, making for a better beach day. If you have a pool (or know someone with one), that is looking great. Highs will get into the mid-80s in Vineland and the inland towns, with upper 70s in Sea Isle City and along the shore.
You may even be able to leave the windows open at night. We won’t filter in any humid air from the south yet. Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s again. As we go into Sunday morning, lows will be in the seasonable mid- to upper 60s.
Tropical air will march in for Sunday, though. It’ll be a typical Jersey summer day, where the morning is dry. Then, in the late afternoon and into the evening, spotty storms will develop. No severe weather will be likely. Highs will sit at or above 80, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
I’ll end the column with tropical weather, too. Colorado State University has updated its outlook for the year.
For the 2021 season, 20 named storms are now in the forecast, with nine becoming hurricanes and four major hurricanes. There is a 16% to 18% chance that a named storm will hit the Jersey Shore through the rest of the season, with a 6% to 7% risk of a hurricane and a 1% risk of a major hurricane.
Here's the full list of 2021 tropcial system names, forecast as Elsa hits N.J.
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - In progress
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
