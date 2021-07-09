 Skip to main content
Weather: After Elsa's quick exit Friday, weekend will be more dry than not
top story

Weather: After Elsa's quick exit Friday, weekend will be more dry than not

RIP CURRENTS

Atlantic City Lifeguard Steve Brown of Margate directs swimmers from the lifeguard stand at the Kentucky Avenue beach in Atlantic City as a high rip current watch is in effect today and tomorrow, Friday August 7 2015. 

 Press Archives

Tropical Storm Elsa will move quickly into the rearview mirror Friday, but there will still be beach and marine impacts through the day. Later Friday, and through the weekend, expect it to be mostly dry. However, there will be a few showers and storms to contend with.

The rain and gusty winds from Elsa will be out of here by 9 a.m. at the latest, moving into New England. Winds will be from the west-southwest in the morning, which is a good thing. Between the new moon and the a.m. high tide, this will keep tidal flooding away from the area.

After the storm leaves, it’ll be dry for most of the day, with a few areas of sunshine around. In fact, it won’t be a horrible day for the beach, with highs at the shore in the low 80s. However, the risk of rip currents will be high. Don’t let Elsa’s leaving deceive you, the waters will be dangerous.

On the mainland, we’ll get into the mid-80s for highs, a seasonable day.

After about 5 p.m., showers and even a few storms will work their way into the region from the west. This is as a shortwave, an area of lower pressure aloft, pushes through the region. It will be hit or miss into the evening, not ending until 2 a.m. Saturday. A Friday evening cookout may be in jeopardy, but if you need a half hour to sit out on the patio or stoop, you’ll be fine. Temperatures during the evening will fall into the 70s. Overnight lows will be a sticky 70 degrees as the sky clears.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. The humidity will come down a bit, staying in the “touch humid” 60-to-65 degree range come the afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sun splashing down upon us.

The rip current risk should come down a bit as well, making for a better beach day. If you have a pool (or know someone with one), that is looking great. Highs will get into the mid-80s in Vineland and the inland towns, with upper 70s in Sea Isle City and along the shore.

You may even be able to leave the windows open at night. We won’t filter in any humid air from the south yet. Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s again. As we go into Sunday morning, lows will be in the seasonable mid- to upper 60s.

Tropical air will march in for Sunday, though. It’ll be a typical Jersey summer day, where the morning is dry. Then, in the late afternoon and into the evening, spotty storms will develop. No severe weather will be likely. Highs will sit at or above 80, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

I’ll end the column with tropical weather, too. Colorado State University has updated its outlook for the year.

For the 2021 season, 20 named storms are now in the forecast, with nine becoming hurricanes and four major hurricanes. There is a 16% to 18% chance that a named storm will hit the Jersey Shore through the rest of the season, with a 6% to 7% risk of a hurricane and a 1% risk of a major hurricane.

