Weather: After Elsa's quick exit Friday, weekend will be more dry than not

Tropical Storm Elsa will move quickly into the rearview mirror Friday, but there will still be beach and marine impacts through the day. Later Friday, and through the weekend, expect it to be mostly dry. However, there will be a few showers and storms to contend with.

The rain and gusty winds from Elsa will be out of here by 9 a.m. at the latest, moving into New England. Winds will be from the west-southwest in the morning, which is a good thing. Between the new moon and the a.m. high tide, this will keep tidal flooding away from the area.

After the storm leaves, it’ll be dry for most of the day, with a few areas of sunshine around. In fact, it won’t be a horrible day for the beach, with highs at the shore in the low 80s. However, the risk of rip currents will be high. Don’t let Elsa’s leaving deceive you, the waters will be dangerous.

On the mainland, we’ll get into the mid-80s for highs, a seasonable day.