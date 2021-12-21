Weather: A winter solstice warmup Tuesday, coastal storm clipping Wednesday

At 10:58 a.m., the sun will go directly over the Tropical of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere, around 23 degrees south latitude. This is the furthest extent the sun’s direct rays are from us, marking the winter solstice.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Now, whether the winter solstice should be used to define winter is another story. I believe we should use December, January and February, the coldest three months of the year, instead. However, it will feel just like Dec. 21 on this Tuesday.
Morning lows will start in the upper 20s inland, with around 32-degree readings at the coast. With a mostly sunny sky and a light breeze from the southwest, highs will reach the mid-40s. That is spot on seasonable for this time of the year. Air, train and road travel will be good leaving the region for the day.
Clouds will increase during the evening. Our overnight low temperatures will actually be before midnight. Little Egg Harbor Township and inland spots will be in the mid-30s, while Beach Haven and the coast will be around 40. Then, temperatures will slightly rise as the cloud cover provides a blanket for the surface.
Meanwhile, the fingertips of a coastal storm will grip most of the region enough for rain. Rain will be possible between 3 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
If you are along the coast, particularly in Cape May and Atlantic counties, you will see the wettest conditions of anywhere, with a light northeast wind. The guarantee for rain, in my eyes, ends at a line from Downe Township to Mays Landing to Toms River. Anywhere to the west could be dry. Depending on where you’re going, you’ll need the raincoat.
Rainfall totals will vary from potentially nothing to the west of that line to a half inch along the shore. No flooding from the rain will be likely and tidal flooding should be OK as well. The Wednesday mid- to late-morning high tide will be elevated but should fall short of minor flood stage values.
After the rain ends, the sun will come out as the low pressure system will stay at least 400 miles away from us. The winds will pick up as they turn to the north and then northwest. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will be likely. Gusts 25 to 35 mph will be likely during the afternoon and night. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s in the afternoon. We’ll then quickly fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening.
Overnight, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees as air temperatures will bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s. It’ll feel similar than how it did Monday morning.
Thursday should be a clear, chilly day. Highs won’t go much over 40 degrees. With that northwest wind blowing, it’ll feel below freezing for much of the day.
We then go into Christmas Eve. A warm front will approach from the southwest. Ahead of the warm front will be clouds and, eventually, precipitation.
Expect no problems for last-minute holiday shopping or prep. All we’ll see is morning sun and afternoon clouds, as highs will sit around 50 degrees.
Then, at some point between Friday night and Christmas Day, likely the morning, the warm front will pass, bringing precipitation. For us, I really favor a wet, not-white scenario, with a few showers into early Saturday.
