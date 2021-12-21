Weather: A winter solstice warmup Tuesday, coastal storm clipping Wednesday

If you are along the coast, particularly in Cape May and Atlantic counties, you will see the wettest conditions of anywhere, with a light northeast wind. The guarantee for rain, in my eyes, ends at a line from Downe Township to Mays Landing to Toms River. Anywhere to the west could be dry. Depending on where you’re going, you’ll need the raincoat.

Rainfall totals will vary from potentially nothing to the west of that line to a half inch along the shore. No flooding from the rain will be likely and tidal flooding should be OK as well. The Wednesday mid- to late-morning high tide will be elevated but should fall short of minor flood stage values.

After the rain ends, the sun will come out as the low pressure system will stay at least 400 miles away from us. The winds will pick up as they turn to the north and then northwest. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will be likely. Gusts 25 to 35 mph will be likely during the afternoon and night. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s in the afternoon. We’ll then quickly fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening.

Overnight, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees as air temperatures will bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s. It’ll feel similar than how it did Monday morning.