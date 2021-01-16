Weather: A windy weekend with some coastal flooding, but mostly dry

While some in the region may see rain Saturday morning, the weekend will largely be dry. The bigger weather story could be the breezy conditions, especially Sunday, and a round of minor coastal flooding Saturday morning.
Rain will be around through 7 to 9 a.m. A low-pressure system will go off the Virginia coast and turn to the north during the morning. As it does so, it will strengthen, which will bring a stiff northwesterly wind. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
That northwesterly wind will be responsible for ending the rain early in the day Saturday. It will also be responsible for holding down the tide heights. That being said, I still do anticipate minor stage coastal flooding with the morning high tide. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through flood waters.
Moving into the afternoon, expect some sun, especially early. High temperatures will get into the upper 40s, as there really is no cold punch of air behind the system.
Between 6 and 11 p.m., a brief but heavy rain shower will be possible. This will be because a piece of mid-level spin, or vorticity, will swing through. Temperatures will slide into the 30s during this time. Then, we’ll clear out for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 20s in Egg Harbor City and the mainland, with around 32-degree readings in Sea Isle City and along the shore.
It will be a windier Sunday, with low pressure to the north and high pressure to the south. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph, with top gusts near 40. It’ll be a secure-your-garbage-cans kind of day. The winds will whip from the west-northwest. Again, without much cold air to draw from, highs will be in the mid-40s, seasonable. However, wind chills will make it feel like the 30s.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. You’ll get to enjoy it for longer, too, as sunsets come later everywhere save far western Cumberland County. We’re still very much in winter, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
Moving to Sunday night, the winds will stay elevated. This will keep the mainland and shore temperatures fairly the same, right around 30 degrees. Make sure you have the gloves and jacket, though. It will feel like around 20 come Monday morning.
An Alberta Clipper system will pass through Monday. Similar to what I said in the last weather column, a snow shower may sneak through the Appalachian Mountains and into our area. However, consider Monday a dry and windy day. Strong west-northwest winds will continue. Martin Luther King Day will have highs in the mid-40s but feel like the 30s.
We’ll be in a “progressive” pattern for the rest of the week. In short, weather systems will move fast. We’ll be dry and sunny Tuesday, cloudy Tuesday night, dry Wednesday and dry Thursday.
