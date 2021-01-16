Weather: A windy weekend with some coastal flooding, but mostly dry

While some in the region may see rain Saturday morning, the weekend will largely be dry. The bigger weather story could be the breezy conditions, especially Sunday, and a round of minor coastal flooding Saturday morning.

Rain will be around through 7 to 9 a.m. A low-pressure system will go off the Virginia coast and turn to the north during the morning. As it does so, it will strengthen, which will bring a stiff northwesterly wind. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

That northwesterly wind will be responsible for ending the rain early in the day Saturday. It will also be responsible for holding down the tide heights. That being said, I still do anticipate minor stage coastal flooding with the morning high tide. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through flood waters.

Find your high tide times here In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…

Moving into the afternoon, expect some sun, especially early. High temperatures will get into the upper 40s, as there really is no cold punch of air behind the system.

