Weather: A windy and eventually wet Sunday to give way to wintry pattern

The window for rain will be 5 to 10 p.m., raining up to three hours in any one spot. It will be a line of rain, with gusts up to 45 mph within. Once that line passes, winds will turn to the west-northwest. With the surge of cool air still a little ways away, we won’t cool off too much at night. We’ll be around 40 on the mainland with mid-40s at the shore, pretty typical for this time of year. Clouds will slowly clear.

The cooler air will seep in, though. Monday will be in the mid-50s for highs pretty much everywhere on a west wind 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be a good day to be out and about, but not as warm as Sunday.

The Leonid meteor shower will peak Monday night. The new moon means there will be no moon in the sky, making it too dark to see the stars. There will be some clouds, but not enough to seriously impact the viewing. According to AccuWeather, there should be a few clouds passing through our sky per hour. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s inland, with mid-40s at the shore.

