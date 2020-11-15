 Skip to main content
Weather: A windy and eventually wet Sunday to give way to wintry pattern
Weather: A windy and eventually wet Sunday to give way to wintry pattern

Minor coastal flooding Ventnor

Despite the sunshine, minor stage coastal flooding was seen in Ventnor Sept. 23, 2020. 

 Joe Martucci

A strong south wind will bring a brief return to warmer weather Sunday. However, it’ll come at the expense of some wet weather and a round of coastal flooding. A surge of cool air will then move in for the week ahead, bringing winter-jacket conditions to South Jersey.

We’ll start Sunday morning with inland frost, with low temperatures generally 32 to 37 degrees. Along the shore, the milder ocean waters will keep lows in the low to mid-40s. We’ll start off with sunshine.

High pressure will pass through New Jersey and quickly move out to sea during the day. As it does so, winds will be southeasterly and then eventually southwesterly, being enhanced by a low-pressure system that will move through Quebec and Ontario. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon and evening hours, with gusts 35-45 mph, highest along the shore. I don’t believe there will be any damage issues. However, taking in any loose objects would be a good idea.

I do still anticipate minor flood stage during the morning high tides. About 6 inches of salt water can be along bayside roads, bringing brief road closures. Please, don’t drive through the flooded water.

Besides the wind and coastal flooding, it will be a warm day. High temperatures will rise into the 60s everywhere. I’m able to tighten up that window of when it will rain and, as a result, do believe the daytime hours will be dry.

The window for rain will be 5 to 10 p.m., raining up to three hours in any one spot. It will be a line of rain, with gusts up to 45 mph within. Once that line passes, winds will turn to the west-northwest. With the surge of cool air still a little ways away, we won’t cool off too much at night. We’ll be around 40 on the mainland with mid-40s at the shore, pretty typical for this time of year. Clouds will slowly clear.

The cooler air will seep in, though. Monday will be in the mid-50s for highs pretty much everywhere on a west wind 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be a good day to be out and about, but not as warm as Sunday.

The Leonid meteor shower will peak Monday night. The new moon means there will be no moon in the sky, making it too dark to see the stars. There will be some clouds, but not enough to seriously impact the viewing. According to AccuWeather, there should be a few clouds passing through our sky per hour. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s inland, with mid-40s at the shore.

Tuesday will be a little bit cooler and cloudier, too. Strong, northwesterly winds will blow, and clouds from lake-effect snow bands near the Great Lakes will move in. Low 50s for highs will be the deal, about 5 degrees below average. Tuesday night will be our best indicator that winter is near. Expect upper 20s for most of the mainland, save mainland Cape May County, which should be near 32. Even the shore will be in the mid-30s.

That night will lead into a Wednesday and Thursday where you’ll want a winter coat on all day outside. Expect highs of 45 to 50, though, with a healthy amount of sun.

