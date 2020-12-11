Weather: A warm, mostly dry weekend, but monitoring coastal storm Wednesday

This weekend will be balmy for mid-December, with high temperatures around 60 degrees. It will be mostly dry, too, with just one round of showers to contend with. A rain storm will pass Monday before attention turns to a coastal storm that may bring wind, coastal flooding, rain and even snow.
Temperatures on Saturday morning will start in the mid-40s on the mainland and around an astoundingly mild 50 degrees at the shore. Both of those are about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
A weak system will climb just east of the shore. Still look for a few showers, which would fall between 6 and 11 a.m. Compared to the last column, this has been trending drier. I don’t foresee any periods of rain, and the morning will not be a washout.
After this time, expect a cloudy-and-foggy-at-times afternoon. High temperatures will get to around 60 inland, sitting just a little bit cooler at the shore.
Temperatures will only slide through the 50s during the evening. This will make it a good evening for outdoor dining or some holiday shopping in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Smithville. Overnight, we’ll only drop to the upper 40s on the mainland, with low 50s at the shore. You could go without the heat on, and hey, maybe crack a window open.
The morning showers we previously expected no longer look to come to fruition. We will dodge rain from the north and south. Even a cold front passing late in the day won’t bring any rain. Instead, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the southwest first, turning to the northwest late in the day. It will be comfortable, with highs again at or just below 60.
The sky will clear, and temperatures will tumble after the front passes. We’ll go through the 50s and 40s during the evening. Overnight, it’ll be mid-30s for the mainland, with low 40s for the shore.
Two coastal storms will pass next week. The first will be Monday, as low pressure goes off the Virginia coast and turns to the northeast. It will be all rain for us, heaviest in Cape May County. Cold high pressure will move from the Canadian Prairies to Eastern Canada. This will pump cold air into the Northeast, but it will be too little, too late for a flip over to snow.
The second will be the one snow lovers will try to hang their hats on Wednesday. A low-pressure system will develop off Florida and ride up the coast and combine with low pressure to the west. There is still plenty that needs to be figured out, but I can tell you a coastal storm will be around. With high pressure entrenching in Eastern Canada, cold air will blow in from the clockwise spinning system. That will prime the atmosphere for snow.
That being said, the track and strength of the storm will be paramount. For example, the Canadian model has a stronger storm, moving more northerly but staying close to the coast. That path would be a boom or bust for South Jersey in terms of snow. There will be heavy snow but also very heavy rain, and where that line sets up will make all the difference.
Meanwhile, the Global Forecast System, American model, shows a weak storm moving more easterly, staying farther offshore. Likely, rain would flip to snow, but how much it would accumulate remains unknown.
Regardless, be prepared for some coastal flooding and wind.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny and mild.
Rain showers or even a period of rain from 7 a.m. to noon. Then, cloudy, foggy. Mild.
A round of morning showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.
Likely dry as a storm system passes to the south.
Mostly sunny, chilly
Rain will be possible with a coastal storm. A little snow will not be ruled out, either.
Sunny, with a strong, north wind.
