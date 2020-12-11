Weather: A warm, mostly dry weekend, but monitoring coastal storm Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sky will clear, and temperatures will tumble after the front passes. We’ll go through the 50s and 40s during the evening. Overnight, it’ll be mid-30s for the mainland, with low 40s for the shore.

Two coastal storms will pass next week. The first will be Monday, as low pressure goes off the Virginia coast and turns to the northeast. It will be all rain for us, heaviest in Cape May County. Cold high pressure will move from the Canadian Prairies to Eastern Canada. This will pump cold air into the Northeast, but it will be too little, too late for a flip over to snow.

The second will be the one snow lovers will try to hang their hats on Wednesday. A low-pressure system will develop off Florida and ride up the coast and combine with low pressure to the west. There is still plenty that needs to be figured out, but I can tell you a coastal storm will be around. With high pressure entrenching in Eastern Canada, cold air will blow in from the clockwise spinning system. That will prime the atmosphere for snow.

That being said, the track and strength of the storm will be paramount. For example, the Canadian model has a stronger storm, moving more northerly but staying close to the coast. That path would be a boom or bust for South Jersey in terms of snow. There will be heavy snow but also very heavy rain, and where that line sets up will make all the difference.