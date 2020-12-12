Weather: A warm, mostly dry weekend, but monitoring coastal storm Wednesday

This weekend will be balmy for mid-December, with high temperatures around 60 degrees. It will be mostly dry, too, with just one round of showers to contend with. A rain storm will pass Monday before attention turns to a coastal storm that may bring wind, coastal flooding, rain and even snow.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will start in the mid-40s on the mainland and around an astoundingly mild 50 degrees at the shore. Both of those are about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

A weak system will climb just east of the shore. Still look for a few showers, which would fall between 6 and 11 a.m. Compared to the last column, this has been trending drier though. I don’t foresee any periods of rain, and the morning will not be a washout.

After this time, expect a cloudy-and-foggy-at-times afternoon. High temperatures will get to around 60 inland, sitting just a little bit cooler at the shore.

Temperatures will only slide through the 50s during the evening. This will make it a good evening for outdoor dining or some holiday shopping in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Smithville, for example. Overnight, we’ll only drop to the upper 40s on the mainland, with low 50s at the shore. You could go without the heat on, and hey, maybe crack a window open.